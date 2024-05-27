Bendigo Advertisersport
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Sport/A-League

Bendigo City moves inside the top three after imposing performance

AB
By Adam Bourke
May 27 2024 - 1:21pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ethan Hunter scored a hat-trick to lead Bendigo City to victory over Spring Hills. Picture by Adam Bourke
Ethan Hunter scored a hat-trick to lead Bendigo City to victory over Spring Hills. Picture by Adam Bourke

Bendigo City moved into third place on the State League Five ladder after scoring its fourth win in a row.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AB

Adam Bourke

More from sports

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.