SATURDAY SCOREBOARD - today's football results across the region: MAY 25

Sandhurst 14.18 (102) def Golden Square 7.6 (48).
North Bendigo 18.10 (118) def LBU 8.9 (57).
Mount Pleasant 23.14 (152) def Elmore 6.4 (40).
Leitchville-Gunbower 13.10 (88) def Huntly 5.5 (35).
White Hills 19.12 (126) def Heathcote 4.10 (34).
Marong 24.22 (166) def Maiden Gully YCW 1.2 (8).
Pyramid Hill 16.22 (118) def Newbridge 5.3 (33).
Nullawil 16.20 (116) def Charlton 9.6 (60).
Sea Lake Nandaly 8.15 (63) def Donald 6.5 (41).
Birchip-Watchem 24.17 (161) def Boort 7.3 (45).
Wycheproof-Narraport 10.7 (67) def Wedderburn 8.12 (60).
Trentham 35.15 (225) def Campbells Creek 4.3 (27).
Harcourt 15.12 (102) def Talbot 5.3 (33).
Navarre 11.9 (75) def Avoca 10.6 (66).
Natte Bealiba 13.11 (89) def Dunolly 8.12 (60).
Maryborough Giants 4.12 (36) def Carisbrook 4.10 (34).
