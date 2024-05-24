Mounts eager for Elmore challenge, big guns collide in LVFNL

Sometimes in sport it's about when you play rather than who you play.
Mt Pleasant's netballers host HDFNL rival Elmore on Saturday and if the game was played one month ago you probably wouldn't have to think twice about tipping Elmore to win comfortably.
However, with Elmore's star goal shooter Gabe Richards unavailable for Saturday's game, the door opens for the young Mounts line-up to pounce.
Mounts are fresh from a confidence-boosting win over North Bendigo last round.
With games against top-five teams Elmore and Leitchville-Gunbower to round out the first half of the season, a win over the Bloods would catapult the Blues into the finals mix.
"Sometimes it's just about building that belief and I'm really looking forward to what we can continue to produce,'' Mounts' coach Anthea McCleary said.
"We see the Elmore game as a chance (to upset a top team).
"We were so disappointed we dropped the Lockington game and that wasn't great for our season.
"With Gabe (Richards) out, there's an opportunity for us and I'll back us in.
"We're young and we're capable of anything on our day. Hopefully, we can give them a shake at the very least."
In Richards' absence over the past two rounds, Elmore copped a thumping from White Hills and defeated bottom side Huntly by 22 goals.
White Hills' winning streak goes on the line on Saturday when the Demons host fifth-placed Heathcote at Scott Street.
The Demons are 7-0 and a victory over Heathcote would complete the set for White Hills in the first half of the season.
Fresh from the bye, the Saints are hoping to snap a two-game losing streak.
After winning three of their first four games of the season, the Saints are coming off losses to Elmore and Leitchville-Gunbower.
In other games on Saturday, Leitchville-Gunbower should consolidate its spot in the top five by defeating Huntly at Strauch Reserve, while the loser of the Lockington-Bamawm United and North Bendigo game can kiss goodbye their hopes of playing finals in 2024.
Four of the top five teams do battle in an intriguing round seven of Loddon Valley netball.
Top-of-the-table Pyramid Hill hosts third-placed Newbridge, while second-placed Mitiamo is at home to fifth-placed Bears Lagoon-Serpentine.
Pyramid Hill has not put a foot wrong so far in 2024 and will go into the clash with Maroons full of confidence.
Newbridge was missing a couple of key players in last week's thrilling one-goal win over MGYCW and would need an improved performance to upstage the Bulldogs.
Mitiamo has dominated the Bears on the netball court for years.
The Superoos will probably win again, but this clash will be much closer compared to some of the lopsided matches they've played in recent years.
At the other end of the table, Calivil United and Inglewood have the opportunity to get their first points of the season when they meet at Calivil on Saturday.
The Demons and Blues are both winless in the five games they've played.
MGYCW and Marong clash at Marist College.
On recent form the Eagles should win and stay in touch with the top five.
