Bendigo local Ella Kirby heading to America representing the green and gold

Bendigo local Ella Kirby is all set to jet off to the United States and represent the green and gold.
The 21-year-old, who was born deaf and has cochlear implants, has been selected for the Australian Women's Deaf Football team.
It is a momentous occasion for not just Kirby but the team also, as it is the first time the women's deaf team has played since 2005.
They will play against the Deaf Women USA team in two matches, the second of which will be a curtain raiser to the USA vs. South Korea international women's clash in Denver, Colorado.
Speaking to the Bendigo Advertiser ahead of her flight on Sunday, Kirby said she couldn't believe the opportunity in front of her.
"It's mind-blowing to be honest," Kirby said.
"If you told me ten years or even 12 months ago, I'd be playing for my country against other deaf people, I wouldn't have believed you.
"It's crazy that this opportunity is in front of me, and no words can explain the feelings I'm going through."
Game two will be played at Denver's Dick's Sporting Goods Park ahead of former Chelsea manager Emma Hayes's first game in charge of the USA women's national team.
A sell-out crowd of 27,000 is expected, with many hoped to stroll in early for the curtain raiser Kirby and her teammates will be playing in.
The midfielder said it will be a high ask to get the win against the World Champions, but the experience will be priceless.
"It's come pretty quickly, and we only got four months' notice, so I haven't met a lot of the girls yet," Kirby said.
"It will be a great learning experience for us ahead of the Deaf Olympics next year.
"The experience of playing against a quality team will be amazing.
"The USA hasn't lost a game in its history, so it's going to be a massive challenge."
Kirby is currently plying her trade for Spring Gully United.
