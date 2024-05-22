Bendigo Advertisersport
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Australian Rules Multimedia

Bridgewater's waiting game with injured stars, Marong wary of letdown

AB
By Adam Bourke
Updated May 22 2024 - 12:16pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bridgewater co-coach Lachlan Sharp kicks his side's first goal of the game against Marong. Picture by Adam Bourke
Bridgewater co-coach Lachlan Sharp kicks his side's first goal of the game against Marong. Picture by Adam Bourke

Bridgewater will take a patient approach with its injured players as it closes in on the halfway mark of the Loddon Valley Football Netball League season.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AB

Adam Bourke

More from sports

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.