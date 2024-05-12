Bendigo Pioneers girls downed by late goal, boys suffer first defeat

A devastating late goal from the Northern Knights saw the Bendigo Pioneers girls fall by four points in a thrilling finish at the QEO on Sunday.
With 90 seconds remaining and the ball 30 metres out inside the Knights forward pocket, a free kick was awarded.
Trailing by two points, the Knights player calmly went back and slotted the goal, which took them atop the Coates Talent League ladder.
It was a day of missed opportunities for the Pioneers, who kicked 5.14 (44) to the Knights 7.6 (48).
While no doubt a shattering finish, the Pioneers can take a ton of confidence.
The Knights are one of the best teams in it this season, and the Pioneers would have gotten the job done had they not had one of those days in front of the sticks.
Pioneers women's coach Whitney Kennedy couldn't have been prouder of the girl's efforts.
"We shouldn't have been in the position where we gave them the opportunity to win it late, but we're not disappointed at all as a coaching group," Kennedy said.
"Getting 19 opportunities in front of goal shows that we were really dangerous in the front half of the ground.
"I think it emphasises we can compete this year.
"If that wasn't known before today, it's pretty clear now.
"You go down by four points but compete all game against a strong metro program like the Knights - it gives us great motivation going forward that no matter who we come against when we play our brand of footy, all teams will have to respect us."
The inclusions of star midfielder Lucia Painter, winger Jayda Lockwood and Gabrielle Drage were massive for the Pioneers.
The trio were among the best again for their side.
"When you look at those ins and the difference in how we played on Sunday compared to last week, it shows how important they are to the brand of footy we want to play," Kennedy said.
Nyah-Nyah West United's Issy Boulton was also in the Pioneer's best - her second week in a row.
After five games on the bounce, the girls have a well-earned bye next week before facing Eastern Rangers at the QEO on Sunday, May 26.
In the second leg of the Pioneers versus Knights Sunday QEO doubleheader, the boys also failed to get the chocolates, going down 16.12 (108) to 10.9 (69).
It was the boy's first loss of the season, and it sees them drop to fifth on the ladder behind the Knights, who leapfrogged them.
The boy's next game also comes against the Rangers at the QEO on Sunday, May 26.
