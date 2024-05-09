Minor injuries as Armaguard van flips onto its roof near Goornong

Two Bendigo men have suffered minor injuries after an Armaguard van flipped onto its roof just north of Goornong on Thursday, May 9.
The accident occurred at 4.38pm on the Midland Highway.
Police believe the van was turning onto the highway off the Bendigo-Murchison Rd when for an unknown reason the rear end moved causing the driver to lose control.
The van left the road and crashed through a fence before ending up on its roof in a paddock.
A 61-year-old Bendigo man suffered minor head injuries and was taken to hospital for observation.
The driver of the van, a 45-year-old Bendigo man, also had a head injury and is assisting police with their inquiries.
Both the driver and the passenger were able to get themselves out of the vehicle.
Ambulance, SES and CFA attended the accident along with police. Both lanes of the highway remained open.
Any witnesses to the accident should contact Leading Senior Constable Scott Andrews at Bendigo Highway Patrol on 5448 1300.
