Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse extra

Bendigo Strikers lament costly lapses against VNL championship rival Hawks

By Kieran Iles
May 9 2024 - 1:14pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Bendigo Strikers have fallen to eighth place on the VNL championship ladder following a a six-goal loss to Hawks on Wednesday night. Picture courtesy of Spinkscapes Photography
The Bendigo Strikers have fallen to eighth place on the VNL championship ladder following a a six-goal loss to Hawks on Wednesday night. Picture courtesy of Spinkscapes Photography

BENDIGO Strikers coach Tracey Brereton has been left to rue some indifferent patches of netball in her VNL championship side's costly loss to Hawks on Wednesday night.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.