Howie snares fifth snooker championship; Cook claims women's title

TYSON Howie has won his fifth Bendigo snooker championship, defeating Castlemaine's Dave De Grandi in last week's grand final.
Howie took advantage of De Grandi's nervous start to win first frame comfortably, and then won a close second frame to lead 2-0.
De Grandi settled in to grind out the win in the third frame, and when he made a fine 30 early in the fourth frame, the match looked in the balance.
In what turned out to be an incredibly high quality frame, Howie then hit back with a 37 of his own and finished off with a sequence of colours to take the frame and lead 3-1.
Howie made another break in the fifth frame and eventually went on to win his fifth Bendigo championship 4-1.
In the women's championship, Helen Cook continued her winning form from the qualifying night to defeat a gallant Karen Engi two frames to nil in the grand final.
Cook and Engi won through to the final by being the strongest two players in a highly competitive round robin qualifying night against newcomers Amy Crennan and Sue Turpie.
In the A-minor championship, Quinton Sawyer avenged his runner-up performance in last years final by defeating Chris Elston.
Sawyer made a fine 31 on the way to a 2-0 lead, before two very close and tactical frames resulting in a number of snookers and free-balls to either player.
Elston won the third frame, but it wasn't enough, as Sawyer eventually won 3-1.
