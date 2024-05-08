$62 million in budget is 'not enough' to address rural road issues: group

A regional councils group says the state government's $62-million budget announcement to upgrade regional roads is insufficient to address "significant problems".
The Victorian government's 2024-25 budget included $964 million to maintain the state's road network.
Rural Councils Victoria (RCV) chair Mary-Ann Brown said the government's "sensible approach" left a gap in funding.
The organisation welcomed "some relief" for struggling families in the state budget, but sought more support for other rural issues.
"With limited programs to support other upgrades it will be local councils that will be left to fill the gap in the provision of community services," she said.
"The budget is aimed at regional cities and metropolitan Melbourne. We had hoped it would offer more support for rural communities."
The RCV supported initiatives including $302 million to Victorian communities affected by natural disasters, $33 million for state tourism marketing, $3.3 million for regional tourism boards, $18 million for community sport infrastructure and $5.7 million for improved care for new mothers in regional areas.
"We welcome the statewide spend of $964 million on road maintenance - in particular the $62 million for upgrades to regional roads," she said.
"But this is not enough to address the significant problems across the rural road network."
The budget spending included a Wedderburn regional roads upgrade, Western Highway/Dimboola bridge upgrades, a Princes Highway East and Myrtlebank regional roads upgrade, and Miners Rest regional roads upgrade.
Cr Brown said more needed to be done to make rural roads fit for purpose and growth.
"It is becoming increasingly apparent that the current way we are funding roads, particularly in rural and regional areas, no longer works," she said.
"Road funding shouldn't be piecemeal.
"Roads are vital to the economy and to communities and are too often an afterthought."
She said rural Victorians needed new thinking towards roads funding and creative ways to fund infrastructure and repair.
Cr Brown said state and federal governments needed to give more certainty to regional councils about road repair funding.
"Our communities' rate bases are too small to maintain roads to the standards needed to ensure they are capable of handling heavy freight and keep vehicle occupants safe," she said.
