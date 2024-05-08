Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
$62 million in budget is 'not enough' to address rural road issues: group

Rachel Simmonds
By Rachel Simmonds
May 8 2024 - 6:00pm
Rural Councils Victoria (RCV) chair Mary-Ann Brown. Picture supplied
A regional councils group says the state government's $62-million budget announcement to upgrade regional roads is insufficient to address "significant problems".

Rachel Simmonds

Rachel Simmonds

Journalist

Rachel is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email rachel.simmonds@stockandland.com.au

