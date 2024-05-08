Global winter cuisine: Eight international dishes to warm up your palate

Duck à l'Orange



Cooking this French dish with duck meat from Australia makes it just as delicious as the original.



This classic French cuisine dish is the perfect winter warmer, ideal for a fancy dinner party or impressing a date.



Vinegar, fresh citrus and a good white wine create multiple layers of tangy sensation in this dish.



The origins of this dish date back to 16th century France, when Florentine noble Catherine de' Medici brought duck à l'orange to France when she wed the Duke of Orléans in 1533.



Others claim its origins date back to Persia, where meat and fruit are often cooked together.



Whatever the origins, juicy citrus pairs well with duck in this delicious dish.



For this dish, you'll use fresh-squeezed orange juice rind zest and a bunch of aromatic spices and herbs.



We recommend roasting the duck breast side up and finishing it beneath the broiler for that delectable crispy skin, and the drippings from the bottom of the pan will enrich the sauce with a luscious flavour and texture to die for.



Presenting a whole duck always feels luxurious as well-for maximum impact, garnish the bird with a few extra orange slices, charred if you prefer, and carve tableside.



This will surely go down well at a winter dinner party.

Pho from Vietnam



This classic Vietnamese noodle broth soup is a perfect winter dish - warming, healthy and hearty.



A big steaming bowl of pho will go down well for a winter lunch or dinner, but it's a traditional breakfast food in Vietnam.



Most pho calls for meat, either pork, beef or chicken, but you can easily make it vegan or vegetarian but using tofu.



Combined with white rice noodles, chilli, soy, bean sprouts, coriander and other herbs, it's a great meal.



You'll also feed full, but not overfed, after a bowl of pho.



Some people recommend making the stock the day before and letting all the flavours steep overnight for an extra kick.



Mulled wine from Italy



A traditional European winter drink originating in the early Roman empire, mulled wine is the perfect beverage to warm the cockles during a cold, bitter winter evening.



Using red wine, and simmered with a combination of spices, this delicious drink is to die for. The spices usually used are cinnamon, cardamom, star anise, cloves, and sometimes nutmeg are used.



Some people love to spike this drink with some brandy for an extra kick, and vodka can also be used to make it stronger.



Beef stew from Jamaica

You might be surprised that this winter dish originates from Jamaica, a Caribbean nation, where the weather is warm and sunny, but this dish is ideal for a cold winter night due to its spices and warming properties.

Using beef top sirloin steak, cooked until it melts in the mouth, the meat is paired with tomatoes, carrots, celery and green onions and made into a delicious broth.



The smoky, spicy flavour comes from the BBQ sauce, soy sauce, garlic, thyme, allspice, pepper and other spices.



Cornstarch adds some needed bulk to this dish, and it can be served with rice or a mashed vegetable to fill it out.



Paella from Spain



Spain is a country of fiery passion and appetites, which is well reflected in its delicious cuisine.



Paella is considered the quintessential Spanish dish, as it is an excellent winter meal perfect for a dinner party or even an unforgettable Sunday luncheon.



Saffron-infused rice is cooked in a wide, shallow and round pan, but you can substitute for what you have available in your kitchen.



Perfect with seafood or other meats, especially spicy chorizo, serve this up to delight and warm your guests.



Don't neglect the herbs and spices, including parsley and paprika, for essential seasoning purposes.



Diced tomatoes are optional but can add a good touch of acid to balance out the sweetness.



Caldo verde from Portugal



While we're in a similar region to Spain, let's visit its neighbour Portugal to dish up an all-time classic heart-warming soup.



Soup is the perfect winter dish, and the great thing about it is that you can cook a massive batch and have your workplace meals sorted for the week or have leftovers for those lazy nights when you can't be bothered cooking.



Caldo verde is an excellent Portuguese soup that has a ripped cabbage base and utilises blended potato, sliced greens and onion.



You can add chorizo for some protein and spice and lightly season it with some salt and pepper, as the majority of the flavour comes from the bulkier ingredients.



Curries from India



Finally, take a delicious trip to a subcontinent and cook up a storm with some Indian curries.



Time-consuming but so delicious, there's something so satisfying about cooking a lovely curry from scratch.



Vegetarians and vegans will love this option, as there are so many great options - you can cook practically any curry using only plant-based ingredients. Tikka masala, dahl, vindaloo, korma and butter chicken are all great curries using a range of spices for a full flavour effect.



You'll want to set aside a few hours to make a curry from scratch, so it's best to prepare these dishes on the weekend or use a slow cooker during a work-from-home day.

Winter dish summary



