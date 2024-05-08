Brad Rawiller racks up 3000th winner in the saddle

JOCKEY Brad Rawiller is hoping a 'massive' milestone can spark a bit of a resurgence in his riding career.
The 25-time Group 1 winner notched up his 3000th winner on Australian soil with his victory aboard the Patrick Payne-trained Italiano at Horsham last Saturday.
Rawiller quickly ensured he would not end the day on 3000 by booting home the winner in the last race on the program, Diamond War for Colac trainer Billy Cerchi, to make it a double for the day.
It was the 45-year-old Bendigo-bred jockey's first double since November 21 last year at Bairnsdale.
Rawiller, who is the first to admit to doing it tough since his return from Perth, where he was based for a few years before a short stint in Sydney at the start of last year, was ultimately proud to tick off the 3000th milestone.
"It's massive. It's an achievement that is pretty special," he said.
"Looking back on my career, when I first started riding, you dreamt of riding 100 winners, let alone riding 1000 winners and then 2000 winners and 3000.
"In the end, I was able to get there."
Rawiller - a Caulfield Cup winner in 2009 aboard Viewed - was optimistic the milestone could be the momentum shift he is craving.
"Things aren't that great for me at the moment, but I am trying my hardest and doing my best," he said.
"I came back 12 months ago hoping to get going in Victoria, but at the end of the day I'm struggling.
"I've ridden two winners at Horsham to get past 3000, but it's not as if I am flying.
"I've ridden a few winners in the last few days, but probably only 20 in the last year, so there's some perspective."
The son of trainer and former jumps jockey Keith Rawiller, Brad is part of Bendigo racing royalty.
His brothers Nash and Todd (now a trainer) and sister Stacey all followed dad into the sport, enjoying success in their own right.
Having battled injuries and weight issues in recent seasons, Rawiller said he was grateful for the support of all of those in racing, who had contributed to his longevity, and continued to provide him with opportunities.
It was incredibly fitting that his 3000th win was achieved alongside his biggest supporter in recent times, former star jockey Payne.
"I have been riding work out there for a few months and at the end of the day it's what has got my weight back down," Rawiller said.
"I'm riding 15 or 20 horses a morning trackwork and he's thrown me a couple of rides.
"I've probably ridden them pretty well to win them."
Rawiller, who has three rides at Kyneton on Thursday - one for Michelle Payne (Princeofnottingham) and two for father and son trainers Mark and Levi Kavanagh (Phair Plan and Shamus Eagles) - and two more at Geelong on Friday, conceded to having no lofty goals for the months ahead other than to be riding more regularly.
"Going forward, I'd just like to be riding a horse in 12 months time," he said.
"I'm not getting any younger.
"Ideally, I'm hoping to get back to riding winners a bit more frequently."
A Golden Slipper winner in 2009 on Phelan Ready, Rawiller is arguably best known for his association with multiple-Group 1 winners Weekend Hussler and Black Heart Bart.
From 2007 to 2010, Rawiller rode Weekend Hussler 17 times for seven Group 1 victories.
He partnered Black Heart Bart 29 times between 2016 and 2019 for six Group 1 wins.
Having once described Weekend Hussler as 'in the calibre of a Winx and Black Caviar', Rawiller could only dare dream of being associated with another horse of his ilk at this point of his career.
"That was a dream. He was a one in a lifetime horse for me that I will never see again," he said.
"I'd be kidding myself thinking I'd ever get on a horse like him again, but you just never know with racing.
"Weekend Hussler was very special and I was lucky that I happened to be in the right place at the right time."
