State budget: $4.1m upgrade for Camp Hill Primary School portables

After years of working out of ageing portables, Camp Hill Primary School is about to get permanent classrooms for its grades 3 and 4.
Camp Hill Primary School has received $4.1 million from the 2024-25 state budget, which principal Chris Barker said would be used to build a new centre.
"We we're just so overwhelmed really with the opportunity to have a permanent structure after having the portables on our site for many, many years," he said
"It gives us the opportunity to have state-of-the-art education spaces, potentially space for a STEM ... [and] much better access for our community to our admin block, which is currently in the older building and requires people to transverse a number of stairways."
Mr Barker said new buildings at the school would need to consider the architectural significance of the school.
Camp Hill was built in 1877 and was listed on the Victorian Heritage Register due to its Gothic-style two-storey red brick building and fire lookout tower overlooking Bendigo.
The school was the only one in Bendigo to receive money from the state's budget.
"This budget invests in upgrading schools across our state, including Camp Hill Primary School," Member for Bendigo West Maree Edwards said.
"This $4.1 million upgrade will replace relocatable buildings with permanent buildings - ensuring the great spaces kids and their hardworking teachers in Bendigo deserve."
