Bendigo Advertisersport
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Australian Rules Multimedia
Photos

Bendigo Junior Football League scores, goals, best players and photos

Updated May 7 2024 - 10:05am, first published 9:28am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Action from the Kangaroo Flat versus Golden Square under-15 girls clash at the weekend. Picture by Darren Howe
Action from the Kangaroo Flat versus Golden Square under-15 girls clash at the weekend. Picture by Darren Howe

Bendigo Junior Football League results from the weekend.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from sports

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.