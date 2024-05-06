Bendigo Junior Football League scores, goals, best players and photos

Bendigo Junior Football League results from the weekend.
South Bendigo B 3.6 7.6 9.11 16.17 (113)
Huntly B 1.1 3.2 3.2 3.2 (20)
GOALS - South Bendigo B: C.McKay 6, T.Coombs 4, J.Kramer 2, M.Flett 1, L.Bray 1, Z.Mills 1, E.White 1. Huntly B: C.Johnstone 1, M.Ashton 1, K.Loftus 1
BEST - South Bendigo B: J.Kramer, E.White, T.Coombs, C.McKay, L.Bray, Z.Mills. Huntly B: O.Chilver, J.Giudice, C.Johnstone, L.Cain, M.Connors, R.Enright
Rochester 6.4 10.10 12.14 18.17 (125)
Kangaroo Flat 0.0 1.0 2.4 4.4 (28)
GOALS - Rochester: J.Otto 8, K.Pearse 3, M.Boyack 2, B.Hewes 1, C.James 1, D.Pump 1, S.Seabrook 1, M.Munro 1. Kangaroo Flat: B.Franken 1, C.Woolley 1, J.Corn 1, C.Smith 1
BEST - Rochester: J.Otto, J.Morgan, D.Martin, C.James, S.Seabrook, K.Pearse. Kangaroo Flat: L.Coghill, N.Stewart, R.Mitchell, B.Franken, J.Mahon
Castlemaine 6.1 11.3 13.8 16.12 (108)
White Hills 1.2 3.5 3.7 6.10 (46)
GOALS - Castlemaine: L.Bruce 3, O.Britt 3, M.Matheson 3, O.Giddings 2, A.Welch 1, D.Staples 1, M.McClure 1, M.Kay 1, O.Grainger 1. White Hills: A.Oehms 4, L.Cummings 1, B.Sleeth 1
BEST - Castlemaine: O.Britt, O.Giddings, H.Kneebone, M.Matheson, A.Welch, Z.Thompson. White Hills: D.Hammer, D.Murley, L.Cummings, T.Caine, A.Oehms, C.Shill
Sandhurst A 0.2 5.6 8.8 10.10 (70)
Strathfieldsaye A 3.1 4.2 5.3 8.4 (52)
GOALS - Sandhurst A: M.Armstrong 4, N.Willits 2, L.McNamara 1, E.Harrop 1, O.Taylor 1, C.Reid 1. Strathfieldsaye A: C.Lacey 3, S.Doherty 2, W.Mayes 1, A.Morrissey 1, J.Mathews 1
BEST - Sandhurst A: N.Willits, L.McNamara, C.Poyser, H.Byrne, M.Armstrong, T.Smith. Strathfieldsaye A: J.Schubert, R.O'Donnell, J.Oldham, S.Doherty, A.Stevens
Strathfieldsaye B 6.6 7.13 11.20 13.29 (107)
Golden Square Gold 0.3 0.7 0.8 0.8 (8)
GOALS - Strathfieldsaye B: N.Jones-Stibbe 3, C.Harrop 2, F.Maddren 2, N.Loorham 1, A.van Dillen 1, K.Hodgskiss 1, T.Turner 1, M.Grieve 1, J.Balic 1. Golden Square Gold: N/A
BEST - Strathfieldsaye B: J.Balic, K.Villani, N.Jones-Stibbe, T.Harrison, M.Morrison, C.Harrop. Golden Square Gold: L.O'Brien, J.Atherton, H.Cunningham, A.Upton, L.Dole, F.Keane
Huntly A 4.2 7.7 12.12 19.16 (130)
Marong 1.4 2.4 2.5 3.6 (24)
GOALS - Huntly A: H.Matthews 5, Z.Jensen 3, C.Cowan 2, Z.Shelton 2, J.Mullane 1, J.Buchanan 1, Z.Marwood 1, Z.Whyte 1, B.Murley 1, O.Davies 1, H.Hughes 1. Marong: H.Arnett 2, H.Allison 1
BEST - Huntly A: T.Biggs, R.Fahy, L.Griffin, J.Buchanan, Z.Jensen, Z.Marwood. Marong: H.Allison, T.Tyler, M.O'Donnell, E.Bird, B.Smyth, T.Olsen
Sandhurst B 6.2 8.4 11.8 12.9 (81)
MGYCW B 1.0 3.2 6.2 12.4 (76)
GOALS - Sandhurst B: J.Craig 7, L.Fazzalori 2, S.Rogers 1, Z.MacDonald 1, W.Jeffrey 1. MGYCW B: N.Blake 6, C.Speirs 2, W.Hargreaves 1, D.Wallace 1, M.Patton 1, A.Tremain 1
BEST - Sandhurst B: L.Fazzalori, W.Lacy, J.Craig, I.Omeara, B.Billett, Z.MacDonald. MGYCW B: M.Patton, L.Hoctor, C.Speirs, N.Blake, L.Wilson, D.Goddard
Maryborough 7.2 10.4 14.12 16.16 (112)
MGYCW B 0.0 1.4 3.4 4.7 (31)
GOALS - Maryborough: J.Smith 8, C.O'Halloran 3, C.Howell 2, M.Trickey 1, C.Stevens 1, E.Boyes 1. MGYCW B: J.Hargreaves 2, P.Murphy 1, T.Smith 1
BEST - Maryborough: E.Wings, C.O'Halloran, J.Smith, E.Boyes, C.Stevens, M.Trickey. MGYCW B: N.Lowry, W.Waters, J.Hargreaves, A.Langley, W.Scoble, R.Osborne
South Bendigo B 5.1 6.3 10.6 11.9 (75)
Golden Square C 1.2 2.3 2.3 2.6 (18)
GOALS - South Bendigo B: T.Campbell 2, H.Hardingham 2, F.Cullen 1, N.Maltby 1, R.Hinck 1, H.Wells 1, D.Hill 1, R.Bergin 1, D.France 1. Golden Square C: C.Colbert 1, B.Goodes 1
BEST - South Bendigo B: J.Thurgood, F.Cullen, O.Macnee, L.Byrnes, F.Guzzo, C.Olsen. Golden Square C: M.Bennallack, A.Keena, R.Page, T.Worbs, Z.Moro, K.Graham
White Hills Black - - - - (127)
Golden Square B - - - - (14)
GOALS - White Hills Black: M.Polglase 3, J.Finch 3, F.Parker 2, J.Yates 2, R.Middleton 2, I.Cass 2, C.Dickins 1, B.Young 1, R.Argus 1, T.Kelleher 1, H.Rice 1. Golden Square B: S.Kennedy 1, K.Shiels 1
BEST - White Hills Black: J.Finch, A.Sawyer, I.Cass, F.Parker, C.Dickins, H.Morrish. Golden Square B: C.Kennedy, D.Dupille, Z.Shevlin, E.Doye, R.Gallagher, S.MAHER
Strathfieldsaye A 4.5 10.8 17.9 22.14 (146)
Castlemaine 0.0 0.2 1.3 1.3 (9)
GOALS - Strathfieldsaye A: B.Geary 5, S.Worthington 4, F.Worthington 3, K.McInerney 2, Z.Walker 2, J.Monaghan 1. Castlemaine: N/A
BEST - Strathfieldsaye A: F.Worthington, B.Geary, S.Cook, A.Hughes, N.Fitzpatrick, S.Worthington. Castlemaine: L.Parsons, D.Brasher, F.Morgan, A.Fitzgerald, J.Elliott, C.Lyne
North Bendigo 6.4 9.10 11.12 16.13 (109)
Eaglehawk B 0.1 0.1 2.2 3.4 (22)
GOALS - North Bendigo: Z.Edwards 7, M.Challis 4, R.Hunt 3, L.Kerr 2, J.Challis 1, E.Miller 1. Eaglehawk B: L.McClure 1, Z.Dove 1, C.O'Brien 1
BEST - North Bendigo: L.Kerr, L.Bennett, T.callanan, J.hicks, T.Borserio, S.Dee. Eaglehawk B: Z.Dove, M.Manning, T.Mcmahon, C.O'Brien
Sandhurst A 4.5 4.8 9.11 14.11 (95)
South Bendigo A 0.2 0.4 2.5 4.5 (29)
GOALS - Sandhurst A: K.Westley 5, C.Bell 2, L.Cameron 2, T.Peters 2, O.Suckling 1, T.Byrne 1, Z.Uerata 1, B.Kristiansen 1. South Bendigo A: J.Stone 2, R.Packer 1, W.Scholtes 1
BEST - Sandhurst A: P.McNamara, K.Westley, C.Bell, O.Suckling, D.Strachan, T.Byrne. South Bendigo A: H.Wah, H.Long, T.Ralphs, J.Stone, D.Ford, T.Floreani
Rochester 6.4 7.7 10.10 13.17 (95)
Marong 0.0 1.0 2.1 3.4 (22)
GOALS - Rochester: M.Dickinson 5, H.Keating 2, Z.Morgan 1, H.Rasmussen 1, R.Mountjoy 1, J.Peters 1, D.Carmichael 1, T.Murray 1. Marong: T.Pearce 1, M.Bennett 1, H.Schneider 1
BEST - Rochester: H.Keating, Z.Morgan, H.Rasmussen, M.Dickinson, C.Pangrazio, R.Mountjoy. Marong: F.Neivandt, J.Metherell, C.McCurdy, A.Krauth, N.Carter, J.Marwood
Kangaroo Flat U14 Green 5.4 13.7 15.9 19.13 (127)
Huntly 0.0 0.0 0.1 0.2 (2)
GOALS - Kangaroo Flat U14 Green: H.Nelson 4, S.Sharpe 3, A.Clayton 2, C.Scholes 2, A.Coghill 1, C.Pearce 1, O.Salau 1, X.Tingley 1, O.Bird 1, R.Brown 1, J.Gudge 1. Huntly: N/A
BEST - Kangaroo Flat U14 Green: J.Thatcher, A.Coghill, I.Cole, J.Gudge, T.Knight, S.Sharpe. Huntly: J.Rothacker, N.Hogan, M.Kean, F.Corboy, R.Pitson, C.Caldis
MGYCW A 4.2 9.8 12.11 17.15 (117)
Strathfieldsaye B 2.0 3.1 3.1 6.2 (38)
GOALS - MGYCW A: H.Clapp 4, J.Morcombe 3, J.Barker 3, O.Emmerson 2, C.Dowler 2, J.Farley 1, T.Tweed 1, T.Evans 1. Strathfieldsaye B: A.Horan 2, O.Dean 2, K.Garley 1, E.Palmer 1
BEST - MGYCW A: J.Morcombe, C.Dowler, H.Clapp, J.Farley, J.Barker, T.Evans. Strathfieldsaye B: C.Bowie, H.Young, H.Freeman, L.Morrice, K.Garley, L.Hancock
Golden Square A 5.2 15.4 19.13 23.22 (160)
Eaglehawk A 1.1 3.1 3.1 3.3 (21)
GOALS - Golden Square A: C.Macumber 6, J.Rosa 4, N.Bishop 2, J.Allen 2, Z.Rooke 2, C.pannett 2, C.Andrews 2, A.Rooke 1, A.Lethlean 1, O.Dunne 1. Eaglehawk A: C.Powley 2, X.Stone 1
BEST - Golden Square A: J.Rosa, J.Allen, C.Macumber, S.Snell, Z.Dowdell, N.Bishop. Eaglehawk A: Z.Farrow, C.Burke, J.Frankel, C.Hinton, J.Nisbet
Sandhurst B 5.2 10.3 15.4 16.4 (100)
Strathfieldsaye C 1.0 1.1 3.1 5.5 (35)
GOALS - Sandhurst B: M.Nally 3, J.Richardson 2, M.Hannaford 1, J.Grose 1, L.Kilcullen 1. Strathfieldsaye C: M.Khodja 1, L.Read 1, J.Brain 1, W.Carlile 1, W.James 1
BEST - Sandhurst B: M.Hannaford, C.Matthews, H.Sherwood, C.Whelan, L.Kilcullen. Strathfieldsaye C: I.Oataway, W.Carlile, T.Bartram, M.Khodja, H.Dewhurst, D.Moroney-cook
White Hills Red 5.2 9.4 12.10 16.14 (110)
Kangaroo Flat U14 White 0.0 0.2 1.3 1.4 (10)
GOALS - White Hills Red: D.Mullen 4, C.Boyd 4, L.Whittle 2, T.Bell 2, E.McDonnell 1, L.Villiers 1, A.Hilson 1, L.Hunt 1. Kangaroo Flat U14 White: T.Penrose 1
BEST - White Hills Red: C.Boyd, B.Humphrey, D.Sinclair, L.Whittle, C.Mason, L.Hunt. Kangaroo Flat U14 White: T.Penrose, K.Hull, J.Lower, M.Brennan, A.Stow
Golden Square Blue 1.3 3.8 7.13 10.13 (73)
Kangaroo Flat White A 0.0 1.0 1.0 3.0 (18)
GOALS - Golden Square Blue: E.Brown 2, C.Carr 2, M.Szakal 1, Y.McKenzie 1, A.Carr 1, A.Brew 1, E.Williams 1, N.Costello 1. Kangaroo Flat U15 Girls White A: N/A
BEST - Golden Square Blue: S.Love, C.Carr, A.Brew, E.Brown, A.Bartlett, C.Walker. Kangaroo Flat U15 Girls White A: N/A
Kangaroo Flat Green B 1.1 5.3 5.6 8.6 (54)
Golden Square Gold 0.0 0.0 0.1 0.3 (3)
GOALS - Kangaroo Flat U15 Girls Green B: M.Rose 3, L.Benaim 2, K.Guthrie 1, L.Jangra 1, I.Brown 1. Golden Square Gold: N/A
BEST - Kangaroo Flat U15 Girls Green B: M.White, L.Jangra, L.Soko, M.Lindrea. Golden Square Gold: undefined.null, M.Dean, Y.McKenzie, I.Sobey, J.Harley
Sandhurst A 4.0 6.4 10.6 15.9 (99)
Strathfieldsaye A 1.1 1.2 3.4 4.4 (28)
GOALS - Sandhurst A: A.Prowse 5, T.Place 4, M.Dalton 2, M.Pinner 1, Z.Mould 1, M.Maxted 1, E.Place 1. Strathfieldsaye A: J.O'Bree 2, D.McDonnell 1, J.Cunningham 1
BEST - Sandhurst A: A.Prowse, M.Humphrey, M.Goss, M.Dalton, L.Burn. Strathfieldsaye A: A.Morrissey, D.McDonnell, E.Creek, J.Cunningham, J.O'Bree, O.Fitzpatrick
Strathfieldsaye B 4.6 12.8 13.16 18.18 (126)
Marong B 0.0 0.0 2.0 3.0 (18)
GOALS - Strathfieldsaye B: K.Molloy 5, A.Scott 4, M.Doherty 2, A.Houghton 2, I.Willows 1, R.Wilson 1, Z.Peel 1, M.Gladman 1, I.Stevens 1. Marong B: A.Jolly 1, C.Humme 1, C.Boyd 1
BEST - Strathfieldsaye B: K.Molloy, A.Houghton, M.Doherty, R.Wilson, A.Scott, I.Willows. Marong B: C.Humme, B.Orton, M.Crapper, A.Jolly, L.Johnson, G.Mannix
Sandhurst B 4.3 5.7 9.8 12.10 (81)
Eaglehawk B 1.0 1.1 1.1 1.2 (8)
GOALS - Sandhurst B: A.Fraser 4, L.Burn 3, E.Frankum 2, A.Wainwright 1, V.Greenwell 1, S.Wellington 1. Eaglehawk B: N/A
BEST - Sandhurst B: M.Dalton, S.Wellington, L.Burn, E.Fletcher, V.Greenwell, E.Frankum. Eaglehawk B: L.Ring, S.Lees, D.Vallance, T.Bown, S.Metcalf
Marong A 0.2 2.2 3.2 6.4 (40)
White Hills 1.0 1.4 2.4 2.5 (17)
GOALS - Marong A: P.England 2, A.Wardell 2, O.Rogers 1. White Hills: S.O'Connell 1, L.O'Brien 1
BEST - Marong A: E.Taylor, M.Austin, A.Wardell, T.Dudderidge, T.Shay, A.Bertuch. White Hills: B.Mapperson, M.Alford, M.Morrison, S.O'Connell, E.Pickering, L.O'Brien
St Francis 2 0.2 0.4 4.6 5.7 (37)
Marong Red 0.0 1.0 1.0 4.1 (25)
GOALS - St Francis 2: N.McMaster 4, M.Nielsen 1. Marong Red: C.Pell 2, N.Crees 1, J.Lakey 1
BEST - St Francis 2: M.Nielsen, E.Perry, J.Shadbolt, A.McDermott, J.Munro, L.Hand. Marong Red: J.Stevenson, B.Bramley, A.Bradley, R.Smit, N.Crees
St Monicas - - - - (48)
Mount Pleasant - - - - (20)
GOALS - St Monicas: L.Harrington 2, S.Colbert 2. Mount Pleasant: H.Browne 1, R.Truscott 1
BEST - St Monicas: S.Shwe, B.Felsbourg, D.Lamb, M.Roulston, S.Colbert, N.Hargreaves. Mount Pleasant: K.Walsh, C.Roberts, B.Checkley, H.Browne, J.Beard, R.Truscott
St Kilians St Peters 1.3 3.4 8.6 9.7 (61)
Strathfieldsaye 1 0.0 2.1 2.4 5.4 (34)
GOALS - St Kilians St Peters: E.Schoder 3, A.Walsh 2, V.Martin 2, H.Horby 1, M.Manley 1. Strathfieldsaye 1: A.Kelly 1, M.Carmichael 1, C.Polson 1, W.Jackson 1, J.Bortolotto 1
BEST - St Kilians St Peters: H.Francis, J.Byrne, E.Mansfield, E.Schoder, E.Willits, H.Macnee. Strathfieldsaye 1: S.Davies, J.Leslie, P.Macrae, H.Brown, N.McLoughlan, A.Kelly
Quarry Hill 2.3 6.5 12.7 15.11 (101)
MGYCW U12 (2) 0.2 0.2 1.3 1.3 (9)
GOALS - Quarry Hill: O.Lalor 3, I.Ely 2, S.Francis 2, E.Cahill 2, T.Rosa 1, H.McMillan 1, H.Knott 1, A.Witt 1, H.Cooney 1, A.Griffin 1. MGYCW U12 (2): O.Bell 1
BEST - Quarry Hill: F.Dullard, I.Ely, E.Cahill, H.McMillan, O.Lalor, N.Garden. MGYCW U12 (2): C.Davis, B.Austin, O.Barras, A.Teece, H.Membery, W.Isaacs
Golden Square 1 1.4 2.7 7.9 9.12 (66)
Eaglehawk Eagles 0.1 2.1 2.1 3.1 (19)
GOALS - Golden Square 1: A.Pitcher 3, J.Burke 2, L.Baker 1, L.Shatwell 1, J.Everett 1, O.Hawking 1. Eaglehawk Eagles: B.Stone 1, R.Button 1, S.Cossar 1
BEST - Golden Square 1: C.Smith, A.Pitcher, undefined.null, Z.Silckerodt, J.Everett, D.Roberts. Eaglehawk Eagles: S.Cossar, J.Richardson, D.Abbott, H.Taylor, A.Fitzpatrick
South Bendigo 1 3.2 9.3 15.6 19.7 (121)
Castlemaine 0.0 0.0 0.1 1.1 (7)
GOALS - South Bendigo 1: J.Cox 10, F.Cullen 3, A.Coburn 3, P.Ingram 1, J.King 1, B.Barry 1. Castlemaine: F.Morgan 1
BEST - South Bendigo 1: J.Cox, A.Coburn, A.Marshall, C.White, F.Cullen, J.King. Castlemaine: F.Morgan, D.Minster, R.O'Sullivan, J.Nicholson, H.Evans, A.Speer
Maryborough 4.1 9.2 11.7 16.11 (107)
Kangaroo Flat 0.0 0.2 1.2 1.2 (8)
GOALS - Maryborough: L.Morse 3, A.Boyes 3, H.Heathcock 2, M.Stevens 2, C.cox 1, J.Wills 1, N.Thomson 1, T.Smith 1, C.Mitchell 1, M.Shepherd 1. Kangaroo Flat: C.Brown 1
BEST - Maryborough: B.Meyer, H.Bond, M.Stevens, W.Smith, C.cox, L.Morse. Kangaroo Flat: R.Grinter, M.Lower, R.Pearson, H.French, R.Gudge, L.Cole
South Bendigo 3 3.3 5.7 7.10 9.11 (65)
North Bendigo Blue 2.0 3.0 4.1 6.2 (38)
GOALS - South Bendigo 3: M.Harper 2, P.Harris 1, R.Marshall 1, H.Miller 1, L.Cakebread 1, J.Hardinge 1. North Bendigo Blue: C.Burzacott 2, R.Carter 1, J.Kerr 1, C.Thompson 1, A.West 1
BEST - South Bendigo 3: L.Moroni, M.Hooke, undefined.null, Z.Cini, J.Morrissey. North Bendigo Blue: B.Burns, N.Kerr-Ilsley, R.Thompson, undefined.null, O.Radel, M.Marshall
Golden Square 2 3.0 4.2 7.2 10.5 (65)
Marong Blue 0.0 0.0 0.2 0.2 (2)
GOALS - Golden Square 2: D.Snell 2, I.Taylor 2, L.Walsh 2, J.Walker 1, B.Stewart 1, C.May 1, J.Duncan 1. Marong Blue: N/A
BEST - Golden Square 2: D.Snell, E.White, I.Taylor, C.Elliott, L.Walsh, J.Carmichael. Marong Blue: J.Austin, R.Watson, J.Nind, X.Smit, undefined.null, H.McDonald
Strathfieldsaye 3 2.5 3.11 8.13 10.15 (75)
White Hills Red 0.0 1.0 2.0 2.1 (13)
GOALS - Strathfieldsaye 3: M.Rees 5, X.Janse van Rensburg 2, W.Mannix 1, L.Randell 1, R.Van der Leeuw 1. White Hills Red: M.Nurse 1, H.Riding 1
BEST - Strathfieldsaye 3: W.Mannix, O.Carlile, L.Randell, L.Dickson, M.Resta. White Hills Red: L.Brown, J.Ford, L.Hartland, H.Chiswell, L.O'keeffe
South Bendigo 2 1.2 3.4 4.4 6.6 (42)
Heathcote 2.3 3.4 4.5 5.5 (35)
GOALS - South Bendigo 2: M.Mcclure 1, M.Picot 1, B.Baker 1, H.pearce 1, L.Gardiner 1, C.Jones-Moore 1. Heathcote: T.Langdon 2, N.Burton 1, C.Ruck 1, N.Barrett 1
BEST - South Bendigo 2: N.Blake, B.Baker, G.Conroy, L.Gardiner, C.Jones-Moore, E.Shea. Heathcote: T.Langdon, C.Harrison, J.Day, N.Barrett, N.Burton, C.Ruck
St Thereses 2 - - - - (83)
Strathfieldsaye 2 - - - - (0)
GOALS - St Thereses 2: S.Davie 7, H.Rees 3, R.Abley 1, A.Purdy 1. Strathfieldsaye 2: N/A
BEST - St Thereses 2: S.Davie, P.Sherwood, J.Bremner, S.Gee, F.Mcinerney, H.Rees. Strathfieldsaye 2: W.Martin, S.Green, P.Jones, J.Brasher, J.Smith, N.John
White Hills Black 6.5 10.9 17.11 18.16 (124)
Eaglehawk Hawks 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 (0)
GOALS - White Hills Black: C.Kelson 5, A.Ezad 2, A.Smith 2, C.Waegeli 2, M.Nurse 1, H.Sloan 1, H.Ruffell 1, J.Sawyer 1, K.Callanan 1, L.Gladman 1, O.Clark 1. Eaglehawk Hawks: N/A
BEST - White Hills Black: A.Birch, O.Clark, H.Ruffell, L.Gladman, K.Callanan, C.Kelson. Eaglehawk Hawks: N/A
North Bendigo Red 0.1 0.1 1.8 3.9 (27)
MGYCW U12 (3) 1.1 2.2 3.3 4.3 (27)
GOALS - North Bendigo Red: C.cook 1, H.Wilson 1, J.Benbow 1. MGYCW U12 (3): T.Hogan 2, H.Membery 1, K.Clark 1
BEST - North Bendigo Red: H.LeFevre, N.Ryan, O.Ring, C.cook, B.Woodfield, J.Benbow. MGYCW U12 (3): M.Metherell, J.Noonan, E.Penny, A.Teece, D.Balic, W.Isaacs
St Francis 1 5.2 7.7 15.10 19.11 (125)
Huntly 1.0 1.1 1.1 1.1 (7)
GOALS - St Francis 1: H.Baker 3, R.Davies 2, A.Dubyna 2, M.Jennings 2, J.Prowse 2, W.Shadbolt 1, L.Anderson 1, Z.Omeara 1, L.Byrne 1, W.Tuddenham 1, D.Kanzamar 1, T.Harrop 1, A.Dickson 1. Huntly: R.Edwards 1
BEST - St Francis 1: H.Baker, R.Davies, N.Malone, J.Prowse, T.Harrop, L.Anderson. Huntly: K.Manson, H.Marwood, M.Fahy, I.Plant, A.Davies, N.Campbell
St Thereses 1 2.1 2.5 4.5 4.5 (29)
MGYCW U12 (1) 1.2 1.3 2.3 2.6 (18)
GOALS - St Thereses 1: X.Mulqueen 2, Q.Casey 1, F.Maddren 1. MGYCW U12 (1): Z.Sheahan 1, A.Hutton 1
BEST - St Thereses 1: F.Maddren, L.Bell, C.Harrington, J.MacDonald, Q.Casey, J.Chuol. MGYCW U12 (1): J.Benaim, R.Muir, D.Stone, Z.Sheahan, T.Drum, W.Waters
Marong 5.5 11.8 16.13 20.17 (137)
Kangaroo Flat 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 (0)
GOALS - Marong: M.Tucker 7, M.Ladson 3, N.English 3, L.Medhurst 2, S.Bourke 2, M.O'Sullivan 1, M.Goode 1, A.Bell 1. Kangaroo Flat: N/A
BEST - Marong: L.Dawson, M.Tucker, A.Bell, L.welsh, M.O'Sullivan, M.Goode. Kangaroo Flat: W.Wright, M.Trembath, S.Nelson, E.GRAY, I.Gibson, I.Keegan brown
Rochester 0.2 2.2 3.2 4.3 (27)
St Francis Green 1.1 4.1 4.2 4.2 (26)
GOALS - Rochester: M.Cottam 1, J.Howe 1, A.Duckworth 1, A.Beer 1. St Francis Green: M.Wright 3, A.Tyler 1
BEST - Rochester: J.Howe, A.Beer, M.Cottam, A.Duckworth, M.Riordan, M.Stafrace. St Francis Green: A.Villani, B.Bortolotto, M.Wright, I.Parker, P.Tyler, F.Strachan
St Therese's 4.2 5.2 7.4 7.4 (46)
St Francis Blue 0.1 1.1 1.1 2.1 (14)
GOALS - St Therese's: V.Hubble 2, M.Bannan 1, P.Westley 1, E.Gretgrix 1, Z.Barry 1, E.Rooke 1. St Francis Blue: C.Fitzgerald 1, M.Balic 1
BEST - St Therese's: M.Bannan, V.Hubble, E.Rooke, Z.Barry, P.Westley, S.Rooke. St Francis Blue: C.Fitzgerald, M.Nielsen, P.Baker, C.O'Bree, E.Bath
Mount Pleasant 3.0 4.1 7.1 8.2 (50)
Golden Square 2.0 4.0 6.2 7.2 (44)
GOALS - Mount Pleasant: N/A. Golden Square: W.Dellar 6, S.Tully 1
BEST - Mount Pleasant: N/A. Golden Square: W.Dellar, D.Kofoed, A.Potter, S.Templar, R.Carter, S.Lethlean
