Viper Taskforce charges Bendigo man with firearms, drug offences after raid

A Bendigo man was arrested after allegedly being caught with firearms, drugs and knives during a bust in the city on May 3.
Members from the VIPER Taskforce have charged the 33-year-old man as part of a wider investigation into the possession of a firearm with alleged links to an outlaw motorcycle gang.
The man was arrested at a residential address in Bendigo where the alleged firearm was being stored after a search warrant was executed.
During the search of the property, police allegedly located;
Also allegedly discovered at the property was a dagger, two double edged knives, small quantities of what appear to be cannabis and Diazepam and a large quantity of mixed ammunition.
The man was interviewed and charged with possess unregistered firearm, two counts of possess drug of dependence and three counts of possess prohibited weapon without approval.
The man had his firearms licence suspended.
He has been bailed to appear at Bendigo Magistrates' Court on 29 July.
Anyone with information about illicit firearms is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au
