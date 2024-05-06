Bendigo teacher facing charges in relation to former student

A teacher at Bendigo Senior Secondary College is facing charges relating to allegations from the mid-2000s linked to a former student.
The Bendigo Sexual Offence and Child Abuse Investigation Unit has confirmed the teacher, Kirsten Louise Thomas, has been charged, but has not given details on the exact nature of the allegations.
Thomas is understood to have taught at Bendigo Senior Secondary College up to July, 2023.
She is expected to appear at the Bendigo Magistrates Court on 10 July for a committal mention after court records show she first appeared on April 19.
School principal Dale Pearce, in a message sent out to parents and carers on March 6, revealed details about the charges.
"The charges relate to a former student and are alleged to have occurred in the mid 2000s," he told the school community in the message obtained by the Bendigo Advertiser.
The paper has independently verified those details with police and the courts.
In the message Mr Pearce said Thomas taught VCE Theatre Studies and Drama and VM Work Related Skills, but had not worked at the school since July 2023.
"Current students of the school who have had direct contact with her have been informed and offered appropriate support," Mr Pearce wrote.
He said the school's wellbeing team was available for any students, parents or carers who would like to discuss any concerns.
The Advertiser reached out to Mr Pearce, who confirmed the letter was sent out by the college but beyond that was unable to make any further comments.
"Out of respect for the privacy and wellbeing of any person directly impacted by these charges, and to ensure we don't interfere with the court process, I ask for your sensitivity when discussing or sharing information about this matter in the community," Mr Pearce said in the message.
