Merriman, Burns on target in big win for Bendigo City FC

Bendigo City FC is on the board.
After a frustrating run in the opening month of the season, Bendigo City found its range in front of goal and punished Tarneit United 8-1 to collect its first win of the State League Five campaign.
The speed up front of Lewis Merriman and Luke Burns tormented the Tarneit defence.
Merriman had a hat-trick on the board inside 21 minutes and finished with four goals for the game.
Burns found the back of the net three times and Ruben White scored his first goal of the campaign.
"It's been coming and everything clicked on Saturday,'' Bendigo City senior coach Sean Boxshall said.
Bendigo City scored six goals in the first half before the home side tightened up in the second 45 minutes.
"Our middle three played very well,'' Boxshall said.
"We made sure they couldn't play out and we pressed them very high. The middle three had a very high work rate and our wide players stayed wide and got in behind.
"They (Merriman and Burns) played with confidence, took players on and took their chances."
The three points moved Bendigo City to five points and up to ninth on the ladder.
Lara United (18 points) already has a mortgage on top spot and the first automatic promotion berth.
The race for the second promotion place is wide open.
"We needed some luck and we had a bit of that at the weekend,'' Boxshall said.
"Hopefully we can build some momentum from here. The other results at the weekend fell our way as well.
"We're only five points behind second place and a number of the teams above us have to play each other.
"We have the chance to string together some good results and there's no reason why we can't be in third place by the halfway mark of the season."
Bendigo City's next game is on Saturday at eighth-placed Ocean Grove.
