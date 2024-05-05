NCFL: Birchip-Watchem win classic in blockbuster against Sea Lake-Nandaly

Sea Lake-Nandaly's winning streak is over after Birchip-Watchem handed the reigning premiers its first defeat in 21 games.
The contest between the two remaining NCFL undefeated sides lived up to the billing, with the game going down to the wire 15.6 (96) to 12.11 (83).
It hands the mantle of premiership favouritism over to the Bulls, who are now 4-0, having beaten strong challengers in the Tigers, Nullawil and Donald throughout the opening month.
The margin didn't exceed double figures at any of the breaks in play, with the Tiger's best period coming just before half-time.
Down by three goals, the Tigers rammed home four in a row late in the second stanza to take a one-kick lead into the sheds.
The Bulls responded in the third and took a four-point buffer into the last quarter.
In an end-to-end finish to the classic contest, the Bulls took their chances, kicking 3.1 (19), while the Tigers missed some gettable opportunities, slotting 1.4 (10).
Bulls coach Trevor Ryan was pleased with how his side persisted.
"It was a good game of footy with a lot of pressure on the ball carrier from both sides, and it definitely put everyone in attendance on the edge of their seats," Ryan said.
"It was one of those games where we just had to persevere and come over the top right at the back end of the game."
Ryan moved half-back Joseph Reid to centre-half-forward in a masterstroke move, with Reid voted as the Bulls best, kicking three goals and providing a vital linking chain down the wing.
"Joe (Reid) is pretty versatile and can move up and down the ground with his strong fitness levels," Ryan said.
"He got a lot of the ball high up the ground, but he had the running power to get back into forward 50 space, so we'll continue with the setup of him and Ben Edwards down forward next week."
As usual, Nicholas Rippon and Hamish Hosking were solid contributors, while Lachy Foott played his best game for the season.
Wedderburn has leapfrogged the Tigers into second place after another highly impressive performance.
The Redbacks dismantled a decent Boort outfit 17.15 (117) to 10.8 (68) as they improved to 3-1.
Recruit Anthony Zelenchic's partnership with Tom Campbell down forward is causing plenty of headaches for opposition defences, with the pair combining for ten goals (five each) on Saturday afternoon.
It was an open first half, with 17 goals kicked between the sides before the Redbacks burst clear following the main change, kicking six goals to one in the third.
Nullawil has recorded its first win under new coach Darryl Wilson.
The Maroons comfortably accounted for St Arnaud 16.13 (109) to 5.7 (37).
Recruits Jack Exell and Rylee Smith kicked four goals each.
Wycheproof-Narraport survived a big scare from Charlton.
Despite winning 12.13 (85) to 7.5 (47), the Navies were in the contest until the last term, being within eight points at the final change due to some accurate kicking.
In a must-win game for the Demons to maintain touch with the top four, they put on the afterburners in the last, kicking five goals to none.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.