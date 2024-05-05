Bendigo Advertiser
LVFNL Bears take another big step forward in win against Panthers

By Kieran Iles
May 5 2024 - 2:48pm
Pictures by Darren Howe

BEARS Lagoon-Serpentine has further underlined its improvement in LVFNL netball, defeating fellow finals aspirant Marong by five goals at Malone Park on Saturday.

