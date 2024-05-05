LVFNL Bears take another big step forward in win against Panthers

BEARS Lagoon-Serpentine has further underlined its improvement in LVFNL netball, defeating fellow finals aspirant Marong by five goals at Malone Park on Saturday.
A fired-up Bears stole an early break on the Panthers to set up a 16-13 lead at quarter time and were able to marginally increase their advantage at the next two breaks, before running out winners 51-46.
Their second win of the season came two weeks after their first against Inglewood in round two.
That victory broke a five-year win drought for the Danielle O'Toole-coached Bears, who have suddenly stamped themselves as one of the form teams of the competition and established themselves in fifth spot.
They will get another good gauge of their strength next weekend with a showdown at Bridgewater, which will be aiming to rebound from a loss to Pyramid Hill.
The Bulldogs maintained their hold on top spot following a 14-goal win at Mitchell Park.
They moved to 4-0, warming up for a top-two clash against Mitiamo with a 53-39 win.
Bridgewater slipped to 2-2.
Mitiamo significantly boosted its already massive percentage with an 87-21 win over winless Calivil United, while Newbridge climbed into third spot over Bridgewater with a 58-21 win at Inglewood.
An efficient 37-goal victory gave the Maroons their third win of the season, coming a week after a thrilling three-goal victory over Bears Lagoon-Serpentine.
Their sole loss so far this season was by just two goals against Marong in round two.
Maiden Gully YCW had the bye.
In other round five games next weekend, Calivil United hosts Marong and Maiden Gully YCW clashes with Inglewood at Marist College.
Newbridge has the bye.
