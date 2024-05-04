CMC, Victory College win secondary school footy carnival | Photos

Catherine McAuley College will represent Sandhurst division at the Loddon Mallee Region football finals.
CMC earned its spot after proving too good in pool A at Friday's Sandhurst division carnival at CMC's Junortoun campus.
Victory College won the Pool B shield after going through the day undefeated.
POOL A RESULTS
Marist College 2.2 (14) dr Crusoe College 2.2 (14)
Girton Grammar 3.5.23 d BSE 2.3 (15)
Marist College 3.5 (23) d Girton Grammar 0.3 (3)
CMC 9.3 (57) d Cruseo College 0.1 (1)
CMC 11.7 (73) d Girton Grammar 0.1 (1)
BSE 5.3 (33) d Marist College 0.2 (2)
CMC 6.4 (40) d BSE 4.2 (26)
Girton Grammar 6.4 (40) d Crusoe College 5.0 (30)
CMC 10.3 (63) d Marist College 1.1 (7)
BSE 4.4 (28) d Crusoe College 3.1 (19)
POOL B RESULTS
Victory College 6.12 (48) d Castlemaine Secondary College 0.0 (0)
Weeroona College 11.6 (72) d Eaglehawk Secondary College 0.4 (4)
Victory College 5.7 (37) d Weeroona College 2.6 (18)
Castlemaine Secondary College 2.3 (15) d Eaglehawk Secondary College 2.1 (13)
Werroona College 5.5 (35) d Castlemaine Secondary College 1.3 (9)
