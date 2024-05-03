One person trapped after vehicle, caravan flip east of Bendigo

UPDATE, 4.05PM: An ambulance has been seen leaving the scene of a crash with its lights on.
It comes as a rescue operation continues east of Bendigo.
Roads are closed in the area including on Twin Rivers Road.
UPDATE, 3.50PM: SES crews have begun ripping the door off a car that has flipped east of Bendigo.
They are cutting into the vehicle and plan to remove a trapped person.
Another person was in the car at the time of the crash but was able to leave.
Paramedics and firefighters are on scene.
EARLIER: A vehicle towing a caravan has flipped near Lake Eppalock, blocking multiple lanes of traffic.
Emergency crews are on scene.
The incident is unfolding in the Kimbolton area along Lyell Road.
Firefighters are managing traffic but motorists should try to avoid the area if possible.
The Bendigo Advertiser understands one person is trapped in the vehicle.
The nature of any injuries is not yet known.
More to come.
