Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse
Budget

Bendigo community house desperate for budget help to keep feeding people

JD
By Jenny Denton
Updated May 6 2024 - 1:15pm, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tracey Moss writes up the menu for a community lunch at the centre. Picture by Enzo Tomasiello
Tracey Moss writes up the menu for a community lunch at the centre. Picture by Enzo Tomasiello

Tracey Moss is praying that a desperate call for funding to help provide food relief will be answered when the state budget is handed down on Tuesday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JD

Jenny Denton

Journalist

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.