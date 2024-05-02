Which Bendigo business is in Australia's Top 50 for innovation?

Australian Turntables has built everything from loading docks and turntables for exhibitions to a revolving restaurant in the Middle East.
That dedication to innovation has landed the Bendigo-based company a spot in Australia's top 50 most innovative manufacturers for 2024.
The list was compiled by leading manufacturer publication AuManufacturing, which highlighted the company's commitment to innovation, excellence and customer satisfaction.
Australian Turntables, which was founded by Paul Chapman about 30 years ago, designs, engineers and manufacturers turntables out of its warehouse in Kangaroo Flat which reach global markets.
The company's products are mainly used for car driveways, allowing vehicles forward entry and forward exit.
Managing director Ben Chapman, Paul's son, said staff were proud to be recognised by their manufacturing peers.
"We think of innovation from right down to a component level to a product, and even the way we do things such as administration," he said.
"There's so many opportunities to get better every day."
Design engineer Clinton Miller said he was driven by finding better ways to design and build things.
"Innovation is staying at the forefront, not changing for change sake, but change to actually make processes better and products better for the market and our industry," he said.
While the business' car and truck turntables were a tried and tested product, the company was always working with customers and the market to find new designs.
The latest product was Spinsy, a take on the car turntable that didn't require civil works, which could be "prohibitive", Mr Miller said.
"The simplest innovational change through our product range just keeps us ready for the market and always having a product that's fit for use, highest quality to suit needs all the time." he said.
"When it does come to the special jobs, all that innovation can really get us up to speed."
