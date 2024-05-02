Strikers take heart from spirited performance against Lightning

BENDIGO Strikers 23-and-under coach Jayden Cowling says his players should take heart from their performance against VNL powerhouse Melbourne University Lightning.
While the young Strikers were unable to add to their lone win so far this season, there were more signs of growth and maturity in their 62-50 loss to the second-placed Lightning (7-1-1) on Wednesday night.
If not for a flat patch during the third quarter when they conceded a run of six straight goals, the Strikers could have finished much closer, or even pushed the talented Lightning to the brink.
Cowling, who was this week chosen to attend next month's Australian Kelpies/Fast 5 selection camp at the Australian Institute of Sport, said he was highly encouraged by the performance.
"MU is a top-two team and a VNL powerhouse, but we really did have our chances to win," he said.
"We did get the margin back to two at one stage and played some really good netball.
"We had that really disappointing patch in the third quarter that blew it out, but to lose by only 12 to a team of that calibre, we have to be happy. We are showing good signs."
The clash had shades of a BFNL contest for Cowling, with the Lightning line-up containing several players seen on Bendigo league courts throughout the past years.
A talent-laden Lightning squad on Wednesday night included current Gisborne players Kirby Elliott and Charlee Kemp, goal attack Emma Winfield and Montaya Sardi, who both played with Castlemaine last season, and Claire Oakley and Tilly Shepherd, who played with Kyneton, which has since moved leagues.
"We did know a bit about MU with all those girls, so that probably helped us, as we knew we had to play some hard netball," Cowling said.
"But that's what the girls did to their credit.
"Coming off last Sunday against Boroondara, which was another good performance, I can see progress.
"It is always disappointing not to get the four points, but we are certainly happy with how we are tracking.
"It's a brand-new team, with a lot of new VNL players, but I feel we are probably exceeding expectations of where we want to be at this time of the year.
"It's not yet halfway through, but once we do get to that second half, I think we can get some really good wins and really challenge everyone in that top five.
"It will be exciting to show that we can be a threat at both championship and 23-and-under level in our first year."
With Australian 19-and-under squad member Harriet Gall required for duty in an injury-stricken championship team, the Strikers had just nine players available against the Lightning.
Chloe Langley, who led all scorers on court with 28 goals at 87.5 per cent accuracy, and midcourters Shae Clifford and Mackenzie O'Dwyer were the standout performers.
While undoubtedly missed, Cowling said he was stoked to see Gall getting her chance in the championship division, where she is helping fill the breach left by injuries to skipper Meg Williams, Milly Wicks, Teal Hocking and Imogen Sexton.
"She's young and hadn't played VNL before this season, so to get out there last Sunday in front of a huge crowd and play champs was a huge credit to her," he said.
"I thought she took on the challenge well.
"Again (on Wednesday night) she got the opportunity and did a really great job, especially in the second half of the game.
"I'll be itching to get her back, but she definitely deserves her opportunity of playing up in championship."
Attention for the young Strikers now turns to next Wednesday's clash against Hawks.
It will be the second of two straight clashes against a top-two rival, with the Hawks so far proving to be the 23-and-under competition benchmark with a 7-1-1 win-loss record.
