Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse extra

Strikers take heart from spirited performance against Lightning

By Kieran Iles
Updated May 2 2024 - 2:04pm, first published 2:01pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bendigo Strikers goaler Chloe Langley led all scorers with 28 goals in Wednesday night's clash between the Bendigo Strikers and Melbourne University Lightning in Melbourne. File picture by Darren Howe
Bendigo Strikers goaler Chloe Langley led all scorers with 28 goals in Wednesday night's clash between the Bendigo Strikers and Melbourne University Lightning in Melbourne. File picture by Darren Howe

BENDIGO Strikers 23-and-under coach Jayden Cowling says his players should take heart from their performance against VNL powerhouse Melbourne University Lightning.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.