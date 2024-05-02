Zachary Scullie fined for dangerous driving in New Years' Eve incident

A man who was "not in a good headspace" at the time of his offending has been fined for his actions after driving dangerously through the centre of the city on New Year's Eve 2022.
Zachary Scullie, 30, pleaded guilty in the Bendigo Magistrate's Court to driving in a dangerous manner and failing to stop after an accident.
Scullie was driving his Mazda on High Street in Golden Square around 4.40pm on December 31 when he cut off the car of the victim.
The victim managed to drive their car into Oak Street and then onto Panton Street.
He was followed by Scullie who, once on Panton Street, rammed his car into the rear of the victim's.
The collision caused "major damage".
Scullie then dumped the Mazda on Elm Street.
The court heard that on November 6, 2023 police officers from the Echo Taskforce executed a search warrant on Scullie's Kennington address.
At the property, officers found a flick-knife and a knife with a brown handle.
The court heard Scullie was "not in a good headspace" at the time of the offending and was "at a loss to explain his behaviour" during the episode.
Scullie was fined $1000 for the dangerous driving and lost his licence for six months.
He was also fined $250 for the items seized at his property on November 6.
