Firefighters scramble after woman's finger caught in bike crash

Firefighters have freed a woman after her finger got caught in the bike she was riding in Bendigo.
The woman was on an e-bike when she fell at about 10am on Thursday, May 2.
Emergency crews raced to the scene at the corner of Lyttleton Terrace and St Andrews Avenue.
They found the woman with a finger jammed in her bike's front wheel rotor, Fire Rescue Victoria Bendigo senior station officer Dale Stemmer said.
"We are in the process now of removing the bike's disc," he said.
"We are pretty lucky there's a couple of experienced riders in there who know how to disassemble a pushbike."
Firefighters were freeing the woman's finger as paramedics arrived.
She was able to stand as she moved onto a stretcher but was in visible pain.
Police have deemed the crash an accident.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.