Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse

Firefighters scramble after woman's finger caught in bike crash

Tom O'Callaghan
By Tom O'Callaghan
Updated May 2 2024 - 4:17pm, first published 11:17am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Firefighters and a member of the public help free a woman's finger in Bendigo. Picture by Tom O'Callaghan
Firefighters and a member of the public help free a woman's finger in Bendigo. Picture by Tom O'Callaghan

Firefighters have freed a woman after her finger got caught in the bike she was riding in Bendigo.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom O'Callaghan

Tom O'Callaghan

Journalist

I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.