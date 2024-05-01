Title success for Loddon Campaspe 14-and-unders on home region courts

LODDON Campaspe players performed creditably at the first Tennis Victoria regional teams event of 2024, held at the Bendigo Regional Tennis Centre in April.
The prestigious teams events showcase emerging junior talent and provide players with the opportunity to represent their region in a team environment.
The selection of athletes for each team is based on merit and the individual selection processes within each association and region.
Select local players were given the opportunity to represent Loddon Campaspe in their own backyard, as other competing teams had to travel to Bendigo.
They included Barwon, North East, Mornington Peninsula, Wimmera, South West, Central Highlands, Goulburn and Central Gippsland.
In the 10-and-under event, Loddon Campaspe finished third in Pool B and won the seventh-eighth playoff four sets to love against Barwon.
The team comprised Clayton Fleming, Heidi Fitzgerald, Ronny Epps and Winnie Kelly.
North East won the 10-and-under event.
The 12-and-unders saw Eli Kingma, Kade Starling, Skylar Austin and Vaida Penno represent Loddon Campaspe, claiming top spot in Pool A.
They unfortunately went down two rubbers to four in the grand final against Barwon.
Chris Gamboa, Willow Kelly, Amra Fleming and Rhyder Michielsen all competed for Loddon Campaspe in the 14-and-under division, claiming top spot in Pool A.
They faced North East in the final.
Kelly and Gamboa gave Loddon Campaspe an early lead, with both players picking up wins in their singles matches, before North East hit back with victories in the following two singles matches to tie things up.
A pair of mixed doubles victories gave the lead back to Loddon Campaspe before the last rubber was incomplete, handing the home team the title.
In the 18-and-under event, Loddon Campaspe entered two teams.
The first team comprising Nathan Broad, Cielo Demaria O'Sullivan, Maliha Dean and Keira Simpson finished top of Pool B.
Following a semi-final win over Barwon, they lost the final to South West four rubbers to one, with Cielo Demaria O'Sullivan claiming a win in his singles match.
The second 18-and-under team comprising Jamie Windust, Joaquin Demaria O'Sullivan, Hanna Schoenmaekers and Bronte McGregor finished third in Pool A and went on to book their spot in the fifth-sixth playoff against Central Highlands.
McGregor won the first singles of the match-up, then a forfeit saw Loddon Campaspe take a further lead.
Hanna Schoenmaekers and Jamie Windust won their singles to give Loddon Campaspe a four rubbers to love victory and fifth place.
