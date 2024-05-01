Seven-day drinking binge ended with alleged Long Gully chainsaw threat

A man who allegedly threatened to attack a Long Gully family at the tail end of a seven-day drinking binge has had his bail application denied.
Caleb Ryan-Roach, 26, has been charged with using an offensive weapon after allegedly walking past a house on Hercules Street, getting into a verbal fight with a man and returning with a chainsaw.
The court heard Ryan-Roach was allegedly with his uncle on April 30 at around 8:55pm and walking past a man standing in the front yard of a property when he began yelling at him.
Ryan-Roach allegedly said "I'll smash your f***ing face in ... I'll rape your kids".
Fearing for his safety the alleged victim went inside to call the police before grabbing a kitchen knife and going back outside.
Ryan-Roach allegedly left the area but then returned with a chainsaw he was trying to start.
The alleged victim went back inside the house, told his children to hide and then called police again.
Ryan-Roach allegedly left the property and ditched the chainsaw.
He was later found by police hiding in bushland at the bottom of Hercules Street.
Police also recovered the chainsaw.
The court heard the man was heavily alcohol-affected at the time of his arrest and later during his police interview denied ever going near the front garden or speaking to the alleged victim.
Ryan-Roach has also spent the seven previous days drinking with his uncle.
The 26-year-old is accused of multiple other crimes including theft, shop steals, breaching an intervention order and contravening a community corrections order.
Magistrate Trieu Huynh said the alleged crimes were "clearly serious offending".
Mr Huynh said while Ryan-Roach was in custody awaiting his next court date he could receive mental health support for some of his underlying issues.
The magistrate denied Ryan-Roach's bail application. He will return to the Bendigo Magistrates' Court on June 24.
