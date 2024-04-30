James Burzacott jailed after pleading guilty to driving, drug offences

A man with an "overwhelmingly negative" criminal record including 10 stints in prison and more than 20 traffic offences has been jailed for at least the next seven months.
James Burzacott, 36, pleaded guilty in the Bendigo Magistrates' Court to scores of offences including drug possession, driving without a licence and dishonestly possessing stolen goods.
The court heard Burzacott had twice unsuccessfully tried to flee police when caught driving.
The first attempt to evade the authorities was on September 15 last year when police spotted Burzacott next to a motorbike at the All Season Hotel.
When police drove over him he tried to get on the bike and left before ditching it and attempting to escape on foot and being caught.
It was later discovered the motorbike had false plates.
The second time was on October 27, 2023 when Burzacott was seen by police driving a car along Holdsworth Road before turning onto the Midland Highway, heading north.
When officers signaled him to pull over he sped off, swerving between lanes in an attempt to escape but was eventually pulled over.
He could not produce a licence and gave a no comment interview to police.
The court heard on March 12, Burzacott was at a friend's house in Nelson Street, California Gully, when police executed a search warrant on the property.
During the search, a satchel bag belonging to Burzacott was searched and 8g of methamphetamine, seven ID cards belonging to other people and stolen jewellery was found.
Burzacott's defence lawyer, Kate Lawn, said the man had multiple mental health problems including PTSD, bi-polar disorder, anxiety and depression.
Ms Lawn also said the methamphetamine was for personal use and at the time he was using 1g a day.
The defence lawyer argued Burzacott "needs some supports in place" and a therapeutic approach was the best way to help curb drug or mental health issues.
However, police prosecutor Leading Senior Constable Martin Friend said Burzacott "shouldn't have to rely on a court order or sentence" to seek the help he needed.
Magistrate Russel Kelly said the man "clearly" had no regard for court orders when it came to traffic offences and Burzacott had an "overwhelmingly negative" criminal record.
Mr Kelly sentenced the man to a total jail term of 14 months with a non-parole period of seven months.
Burzacott was also fined $200.
