Fully modernised Victorian era home near Bendigo CBD

Bendigo has a number of period homes with carefully thought out renovations and this is one of them.
This particular example has stood since the early 1900s and it has been beautifully restored and renovated to offer that coveted combination of heritage style on the outside and contemporary elegance on the inside.
Part of the appeal of a home like this is the location, being an easy walking distance to all the things you might need during the week, from supermarkets to bus stops, and of course the Bendigo CBD.
Another desirable trait is all the work has already been done. Agent Amy Arthur points out that this home is perfect for anyone in the market for a turn-key property. It's a beautiful home that's ready to be enjoyed.
The street frontage shows a neat cottage garden, a bullnose veranda, and decorative iron fretwork and gable, retaining all the best styling elements of a Victorian-era residence.
Immediately behind the front door is a central hallway with high ceilings and period features.
The lounge at the front left is large and inviting, and all three bedrooms have generous proportions too, along with built-in robes.
The main bedroom includes a modern ensuite and a built-in window seat with the secondary purpose of additional storage.
The rear section of the house is an extension which still very much feels like it's part of the home. It incorporates an open plan kitchen, living and dining area which features a gas log fire, dual-aspect windows, country-style cabinetry, a Belfast sink, a Belling stove and a large walk-in -pantry that does double duty as the laundry area.
A sliding door from the dining space opens to the rear decked veranda which overlooks the back garden.
The backyard is a tranquil place with plenty of space to relax, especially in the gazebo or under the separate pergola. The garden is low-maintenance with an automated drip irrigation system.
Additionally, a shed at the back of the block has room for vehicle storage and a workshop area, plus there is a separated and insulated studio which you could use as a home office or as a guest room.
The property also has other modern updates such as 20 solar panels on the shed roof, and split system heating and cooling in the home.
