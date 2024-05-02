Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Fully modernised Victorian era home near Bendigo CBD

By House of the Week
May 2 2024 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fully modernised Victorian era home near Bendigo CBD
Fully modernised Victorian era home near Bendigo CBD

3 BED | 2 BATH | 2 CAR

  • 274 Queen Street, Bendigo
  • $1,200,000 - $1,300,000
  • AGENCY: McKean McGregor Real Estate
  • CONTACT: Amy Arthur 0431 684 818
  • INSPECT: By appointment

Bendigo has a number of period homes with carefully thought out renovations and this is one of them.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.