BFNL names senior coach for return to inter-league action

A strong passion for inter-league football attracted Ashley Connick to the Bendigo Football Netball League coaching position.
The Sandhurst co-coach was officially announced as the BFNL's inter-league coach for the July 6 clash with a Victorian Amateur Football Association squad at Elsternwick Park in Melbourne. It will be the BFNL's first inter-league match in five years.
Sandhurst's senior coach since 2019, Connick previously led Sunraysia in two inter-league campaigns.
The two-time premiership coach and four-time premiership player said it was an honour to be appointed BFNL coach.
"Inter-league footy is something I've always loved and it's exciting to have it back,'' Connick said.
"I'm very keen to take it on and I'm looking forward to it. 2019 was my first year with Sandhurst and I remember then how desperate players from all clubs were to be part of the inter-league program.
"Hopefully, that's the case again this year. I'm hoping having a couple of byes in our draw this year will help with that.
"Quite understandably, when players don't have byes the inter-league weekend is a chance to have a weekend off, but I don't think that will be the case this year."
The BFNL's most recent inter-league encounter was a resounding 99-point win over Outer East at the QEO in May, 2019.
Of the 24 players selected to play for the BFNL against Outer East in 2019, just five remain in the league this year - Gisborne duo Pat McKenna and Jack Scanlon, Sandhurst co-coach Bryce Curnow, Golden Square's Jayden Burke and Castlemaine's Bailey Henderson.
Connick has been impressed with what he's seen across the league in the opening three rounds of the season and he expects to name a strong training squad in the coming weeks.
"Putting a rough squad together and you can certainly see the quality there and there's good depth as well,'' he said.
"If the planets align and everyone is fit and available then selection is going to be tough."
Connick will work with the BFNL in the next few weeks to establish an assistant coaching panel.
"During the interview process, Ash successfully displayed his significant experience, clear vision, and a strong passion for inter-league football which fully aligned with that of the BFNL,'' the BFNL said in a statement.
"The BFNL are supremely confident that Ash will implement a positive culture and atmosphere that both attracts players and creates a positive environment for players to develop, grow, and succeed at the highest level possible."
The BFNL and VAFA have a two-year inter-league agreement. Next year's return clash will be played in Bendigo at the QEO.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.