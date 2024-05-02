Updated home with a pool on a huge block in Huntly

This property is on a corner block with dual access and it covers more than an acre of land (approximately 5133 square metres).
Agent Melissa Thatcher says that blocks this size and this close to all amenities are a rare find. As such, it presents the enticing possibility of subdivision, subject to council approval, of course.
The home is also renovated, including new floor coverings throughout and it has also been repainted.
All three bedrooms are good sizes and include built-in robes. The main bedroom also has an ensuite.
The family bathroom is stylish and has dual vanities, a large shower, matte black tapware and down lights.
The kitchen includes induction cooking, a self-cleaning oven and a dishwasher, and the home has evaporative cooling, a split system and wood heating.
The double lock-up garage attached to the home could easily be converted to a huge living room because the property also has a large shed with a concrete floor and power, plus another storage shed, a double steel-framed carport and a separate 16ft caravan carport.
The most appealing features outside are the in-ground solar heated pool surrounded by a grassed area and established gardens, along with the massive undercover entertaining area with a built-in barbecue and granite bench tops.
