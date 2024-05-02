Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Updated home with a pool on a huge block in Huntly

By Feature Property
May 2 2024 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Updated home with a pool on a huge block in Huntly
Updated home with a pool on a huge block in Huntly

3 BED | 2 BATH | 7 CAR

  • 6 Egans Road, Huntly
  • $870,000 - $940,000
  • AGENCY: Team Real Estate Bendigo
  • CONTACT: Melissa Thatcher 0408 298 873
  • INSPECT: By appointment

This property is on a corner block with dual access and it covers more than an acre of land (approximately 5133 square metres).

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.