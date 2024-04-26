THIS DAY IN BENDIGO SPORT FLASHBACK: April 26, 2008 | PHOTO GALLERY

A look back at sport in Bendigo on Saturday, April 26, 2008, as captured through the lenses of the Bendigo Advertiser photographers.
The gallery features:
BFNL - Sandhurst v Golden Square.
Soccer - Bendigo Vipers v Box Hill.
Athletics relay at Lake Neangar.
Bendigo Golf Club action.
Junior soccer - Colts v Pacers under-7s.
Basketball - Bendigo Braves women v Launceston.
LVFNL - Marong v Bridgewater.
Golden City junior netball.
HDFNL: - North Bendigo v White Hills.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.