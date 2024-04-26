Bendigo Advertiser
Mega clearing sale: 120-year-old farm throws open its gates

By David Chapman
April 27 2024 - 4:15am
This 1952 Bradford ute attracted a lot of attention. Picture by Enzo Tomasiello
Farm machinery dating back to the 1800s and old cars, prime movers and tractors are just some of the items sold at the clearing sale for the estate of Ian Hollingsworth.

