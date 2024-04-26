Mega clearing sale: 120-year-old farm throws open its gates

Farm machinery dating back to the 1800s and old cars, prime movers and tractors are just some of the items sold at the clearing sale for the estate of Ian Hollingsworth.
Mr Hollingsworth died just two weeks before his 91st birthday in 2022 and it was time for a clearing sale from the family farm at Derrinal.
There were 220 buyers registered for the auction on April 19, 2024, with a crowd of more than 300 gathering on site for the sale.
Nutrien Harcourts Bendigo carried out the clearing sale which was interfaced with AuctionPlus.
Nutrien Harcourts agent Alister Kemp said the auction attracted bidders from interstate with a total of 550 lots sold.
"It was five-and-a-half hours of selling so it was a big clearing sale," Mr Kemp said.
"There was a prime mover LTL which sold well and an old truck that was scrap metal but they wanted it for the engine."
Other items going under the hammer included a 1031 A-model Ford, a 1952 Bradford ute, a 1966 Holden HR Station Wagon and a horse-drawn gig and horse-drawn buggy circa 1880s.
There were also ploughs and a chaff cutter dating back to the 1800s.
Mr Hollingsworth's son Don said there was plenty to choose from for buyers.
"Dad never sold much and he lived here all his life," Don said.
Mr Kemp said all lots sold "extremely well".
"The family had been living there for over 120 years," he said.
"As far as clearing sales go, it was a good one."
