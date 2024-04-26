Police hunt thieves who stole five cars from not-for-profit

Five vehicles used by a not-for-profit organisation in Echuca to ferry members of the community around have allegedly been stolen overnight.
Detectives believe unknown offenders gained access to the property on Hare Street between 5.30pm on April 24 and 8am on April 26.
They appear to have entered through the back door to the property allegedly stole six sets of car keys, a mobile phone and a laptop.
The vehicles are:
The vehicles are used by the organisation to assist people in the community who require assistance with transportation.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or visit www.crimestoppersvic.com.au
More to come.
