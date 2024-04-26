Star players to miss Bendigo Braves home NBL1 double-header

The Bendigo Braves women face a daunting task if they're to stretch their winning streak to 35 games.
After winning 28 games in a row to complete the NBL1 South and NBL1 National championship double last year, the Braves have cruised to five-straight wins this year to extend the unbeaten streak to 33 games.
This weekend they host the Sandringham Sabres and Ringwood Hawks in a rare home double-header and they'll do it without leading scorer Amy Atwell, while Ally Wilson is in doubt for both matches.
Atwell is in the United States for a two-week trial with WNBA club the Phoenix Mercury, while Wilson flies out to Japan late on Saturday night to represent Australia at the upcoming Olympic 3x3 basketball qualification tournament.
Wilson is yet to decide if she will play in Saturday night's game against Sandringham, while she will certainly miss the Ringwood clash.
The Sabres and the Hawks are the first teams the Braves have played this year that have winning records.
"It will be a really good test for us,'' Braves' women coach Mark Alabakov said.
"I'm confident and comfortable with how we're presenting and, hopefully, that carries over to the weekend.
"With Amy out and if Ally doesn't play, our points per game average will drop, but not to a level that's going to be problematic.
"What we do on the defensive side of the ball is going to determine if we can keep these two talented teams to beatable scorelines.
"That's the lever to pull with Amy and Ally off on their separate ventures."
Atwell and Wilson's absence opens the door for the Braves bench to play extended minutes.
Casey Burton was in the starting five for last year's successful campaign, while Maddie Sexton and Caitlin Richardson have been in great form off the bench through the early stages of this season.
"Casey Burton will be back in the starting five and, if Ally doesn't play, either Maddie Sexton or Caitlin Richardson will start,'' Alabakov said.
"Jess Mangan and Jess Rennie have been serviceable in their stints this year and Liv Cox is getting better every year.
"There's proven experience they can draw from, it's not just hit and hope. As a team, we can draw confidence that they've been able to contribute when the time comes."
Saturday night's clash with Sandringham (3-2) starts at 5pm, while Sunday's game against Ringwood (6-1) tips-off at noon.
The Bendigo Braves men are likely to be without star guard Rowan Mackenzie for the home double.
Mackenzie suffered back spasms in last Sunday's overtime loss to Nunawading.
"He's still in discomfort, so it's highly unlikely he'll play this weekend,'' Braves' coach Stepehen Back said of Mackenzie.
"He's not someone who normally misses time, so this is particularly difficult for him.
"Hopefully, we can pick up the slack for him this weekend."
The Braves are also still without point guard Mitch Clark, who won't arrive in Bendigo until next week when his playing commitments in England conclude.
The backcourt absentees are untimely with the Braves (3-2) playing two teams this weekend that they will battle with for an NBL1 South play-off berth.
The Hawks are fifth with a 4-3 record, while the Sabres have won their past two games to be 2-3 in 12th place.
The Sabres' squad has a strong Melbourne United NBL flavour, with Shae Ili and Tanner Krebs in their starting five.
"Defensively, I was really happy with what we did (last week), but I thought we could have been better offensively,''Black said.
"It's going to be harder for us with Rowan, but it's a great opportunity for us and there's no reason why we can't get the job done."
Saturday's night game against Sandringham at Red Energy Arena starts at 7pm, while Sunday's clash with Ringwood is at 2pm.
