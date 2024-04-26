13-year-old charged with alleged Hargreaves Street ram raids

A 13-year-old Kangaroo Flat boy has been charged over a series of alleged ram raids at businesses in the Bendigo city centre on April 24.
The boy has been charged after multiple businesses including JB HI-FI and SportsPower were allegedly damaged at around 4am on the morning of the ram raids.
Police have charged the boy with aggravated burglary, theft of motor vehicle and criminal damage.
Officers do not believe anything was stolen from the stores, however there was damage to the buildings and security doors.
No one appears to have been hurt during the alleged offending.
The matter has been directed to a children's court.
