The crowd roars as two coins land on the floor. Welcome to two-up

On its exterior, it is a large white canopy set up outside of the Bendigo RSL Club.
Inside, however, there is a crowd on the edge of bursting as an annual Anzac Day tradition is in full swing.
The chatter inside the tent amongst friends and strangers is then broken by a roar.
"$50 head!"
"$10 tails!"
The dozens huddled around the green mat are taking part in two-up, a coin-flipping game where people bet on the outcome of coins flipped into the air from a paddle.
Traditionally two coins are flipped, but house rules have laid out that three coins are used so that no matter the spin there will always be two of a kind on the board.
As hands change money, depending on the outcome of the coin toss, one can hear the jubilation, or despair, ring out around the tent.
The game is only legal to play on Anzac Day in Australia unless you live in Broken Hill or Kalgoorlie and attracts dozens of people to the floor for a punt.
