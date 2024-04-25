Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse extra
Junior Sport

Age no barrier for Bendigo's budding gymnastics star Mason Woelfle

Luke West
By Luke West
Updated April 25 2024 - 4:57pm, first published 2:23pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bendigo gymnast Mason Woelfle has won his first state championship at the age of nine. Picture by Darren Howe
Bendigo gymnast Mason Woelfle has won his first state championship at the age of nine. Picture by Darren Howe

AGE has proven no barrier to success at state level for young Bendigo gymnast Mason Woelfle.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke West

Luke West

Sports reporter

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.