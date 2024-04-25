The Addy's weekend football preview, how they match up: BFNL, HDFNL, LVFNL

Disappointing Heathcote gun recruit Zak Saad (knee) is facing an extended stint on the sidelines with his absence to make that task of finally knocking off the Bulldogs just that little bit harder for the Saints, particularly if North Bendigo can replicate anything like its scoreline of its trip to Heathcote late last year when it kicked a phenomenal 21.2 to be the only visiting team in 2023 to win at Barrack Reserve.

