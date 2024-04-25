The Addy's weekend football preview, how they match up: BFNL, HDFNL, LVFNL

GISBORNE v MARYBOROUGH
2.20pm Saturday at Gisborne.
Likely to be a lopsided looking Gardiner Reserve scoreboard come 5pm on Saturday as Gisborne hosts Maryborough.
The Bulldogs will be better for getting their first run under their belt last week in a 15-point loss to Sandhurst at the QEO, while the Magpies are also coming off a loss when beaten by 55 points by Kangaroo Flat.
Some early positives for the Magpies in their 0-2 start is they have been solid at the coalface winning clearances in both games against Castlemaine and Kangaroo Flat and were +3 in contested possessions against the Roos last week.
Will take a mighty effort from the Magpies to be competitive in Saturday's stoppage battle against the Gisborne trio of Flynn Lakey, Brad Bernacki and recruit Jackson Cardillo, who combined for 29 clearances last week.
Last time: Gisborne 38.27 (255) def Maryborough 2.3 (15).
Since 2010: Gisborne 24; Maryborough 2.
Selection: Gisborne.
KANGAROO FLAT v SOUTH BENDIGO
2.20pm Saturday at Kangaroo Flat.
Season has followed the same path for both the Roos and Bloods so far - a loss in round one followed by a victory last week.
Kangaroo Flat did what it was expected to do last week in beating Maryborough, while the Bloods notched a win over an improved Castlemaine in one of those "eight point" games that are going to be so telling in their push to remain a finals side.
South Bendigo accumulator Brody Haddow has opened the season with a pair of 30-plus possession games and new recruit Anthony Zimmerman showed his early value last week with 25 touches and six clearances against the Magpies.
Pleasingly for the Roos after their round one hiding from Sandhurst is they won all four quarters against Maryborough last week and if they can put together another full 120 minutes on their home deck and restrict the influence of Bloods' forwards Brock Harvey and co-coach Steven Stroobants they will give themselves a shot at a rare two wins in a row.
Last time: South Bendigo 17.12 (114) def Kangaroo Flat 12.6 (78).
Since 2010: South Bendigo 19; Kangaroo Flat 7.
Selection: South Bendigo.
CASTLEMAINE v GOLDEN SQUARE
2.20pm Saturday at Castlemaine.
Such has been its sustained level of competitiveness, you've got to go all the way back to 2004 for the last time Golden Square started a season 0-2.
But that's where the defending premier Bulldogs find themselves after dropping their first two games against Eaglehawk and Strathfieldsaye.
The effort has been there - the Bulldogs' are ranked No.1 for contested possessions with 162 per game - but the execution hasn't as last week's scoreline of 5.19 against Strathfieldsaye showed.
Castlemaine heads into this clash 1-1 and for the first time in almost 20 years Magpies' players and supporters can turn up for a game against the Bulldogs with genuine optimism they can win - Golden Square has won 35 in a row against the Maine, who haven't beaten the Bulldogs since round 17 of 2005.
The Magpies are No.1 for effective tackles early in the season with 53 per game, No.2 for contested possessions with 159 and also generating 54 inside 50s and on their home ground have the chance to really put Square's season on the backfoot if they can finally shrug off the Bulldogs' hoodoo, which they have the capacity to do.
After playing in a premiership with Golden Square last year Castlemaine's Zavier Murley comes up against his former side.
Last time: Golden Square 23.12 (150) def Castlemaine 3.7 (25).
Since 2010: Golden Square 26; Castlemaine 0.
Selection: Castlemaine.
STRATHFIELDSAYE v EAGLEHAWK
2.20pm Saturday at Strathfieldsaye.
Positive starts to the season for both the Storm and Hawks.
Strathfieldsaye is 2-0 and Eaglehawk 1-0, with both sides having already defeated reigning premier Golden Square - the Hawks beating the Bulldogs by 19 points in round one and the Storm by 28 points last week as a comparison.
Both teams were in that category pre-season of being unsure what to expect early given they had turned over plenty of class players, with the Storm also playing under a new coach in Luke Freeman.
The Storm have certainly done a good job of retaining possession in their two games averaging 398 disposals and 132 marks per game - both No.1 in the competition.
The Hawks are coming off the bye last week and will be interesting to see how that plays out on the big ground at Tannery Lane versus the extra match fitness the Storm have from playing an additional game so far.
Last time: Strathfieldsaye 13.14 (92) def Eaglehawk 8.9 (57).
Since 2010: Strathfieldsaye 20; Eaglehawk 15.
Selection: Strathfieldsaye.
LADDER: 1. Sandhurst (8), 2. Strathfieldsaye (8), 3. Eaglehawk (4), 4. Castlemaine (4), 5. South Bendigo (4), 6. Kangaroo Flat (4), 7. Gisborne (0), 8. Golden Square (0), 9. Maryborough (0).
HEATHCOTE v NORTH BENDIGO
2.15pm Saturday at Heathcote.
Following last week's round of blowouts in the HDFNL this is just what the competition ordered as two of the early pace-setters face off.
The Saints are 3-0 and Bulldogs are 2-0, both with percentages above 200.
It has been well documented over the past two seasons the huge inroads the Saints have taken, but one hurdle they still haven't been able to jump is that of the Bulldogs, who Heathcote still hasn't beaten since 2013 and has now lost 19 in a row against.
Disappointing Heathcote gun recruit Zak Saad (knee) is facing an extended stint on the sidelines with his absence to make that task of finally knocking off the Bulldogs just that little bit harder for the Saints, particularly if North Bendigo can replicate anything like its scoreline of its trip to Heathcote late last year when it kicked a phenomenal 21.2 to be the only visiting team in 2023 to win at Barrack Reserve.
Last time: North Bendigo 21.2 (128) def Heathcote 13.4 (92).
Since 2010: North Bendigo 21; Heathcote 7.
Selection: Heathcote.
WHITE HILLS v COLBINABBIN
2.15pm Saturday at White Hills.
The Demons have ticked all the boxes so far with with wins over Huntly, Mount Pleasant and LBU and should improve to 4-0 when they host Colbinabbin.
The Demons have been strong defensively conceding just 21 goals in their three wins while booting 51 themselves, with the trio of co-coach Kaiden Antonowicz, Liam Bartels, Cohen Kekich and James Davies having hit the scoreboard in the three games.
No respite for the 1-2 Colbinabbin, with Saturday's trip to take on one of the flag favourites coming off a 101-point loss to another of the competition standouts in Heathcote last week.
Last time: White Hills 15.20 (110) def Colbinabbin 4.5 (29).
Since 2010: Colbinabbin 20; White Hills 7.
Selection: White Hills.
HUNTLY v LBU
2.15pm Saturday at Huntly.
Huntly will be hunting its first win under new coach Hamish Morcom when the Hawks host Lockington-Bamawm United.
The Hawks have opened the season with a pair of losses to White Hills (66 points) and Mount Pleasant (104 points) and face a Cats' side that is coming off a pair of heavy defeats.
Following their round one win over Leitchville-Gunbower the Cats have lost to the undefeated pair of White Hills and Heathcote by a combined 174 points in games where they were jumped early both times.
Expect the Cats to bounce back, but the Hawks to put up a good fight as they have done so often in recent years against LBU.
Last time: LBU 11.8 (74) def Huntly 6.11 (47).
Since 2010: LBU 19; Huntly 8.
Selection: LBU.
LEITCHVILLE-GUNBOWER v ELMORE
2.15pm Saturday at Gunbower.
As yet it certainly hasn't been the continued ascent that was expected of Leitchville-Gunbower this season.
Last week's 89-point hiding from North Bendigo leaves the Bombers at 1-2 after three games, but they should be able to get their record back on an even keel against Elmore.
The Bloods are 0-2 and coming off the bye last week, with Rhys Holmberg and gun midfielder Nathan Kay having been their two most consistent players early.
While they are the underdogs, what a boost it would be for the Bloods ahead of their 150th anniversary celebrations next weekend if they could go into it with win No.1 under the belt.
Last time: Leitchville-Gunbower 13.15 (93) def Elmore 8.10 (58).
Since 2010: Leitchville-Gunbower 14; Elmore 11.
Selection: Leitchville-Gunbower.
LADDER: 1. White Hills (12), 2. Heathcote (12), 3. North Bendigo (8), 4. Mount Pleasant (4), 5. Colbinabbin (4), 6. Leitchville-Gunbower (4), 7. LBU (4), 8. Elmore (0), 9. Huntly (0).
BRIDGEWATER v INGLEWOOD
2.15pm Saturday at Bridgewater.
Opportunity presents for Bridgewater to go 3-0 at home against Inglewood ahead of a massive three weeks with consecutive games against Pyramid Hill, Bears Lagoon-Serpentine and Marong to follow.
Pleasing for the Mean Machine in the early stages of the season is their ability to run out games, having outscored Newbridge and Maiden Gully YCW a combined 86-21 in last quarters so far.
With 20 goals in two games new co-coach Lachlan Sharp has already given the Bridgewater faithful plenty to cheer about and stopping the supply into the Mean Machine forward line will be vital for Inglewood, which is coming off a 58-point loss to the Bears in their first outing of last year.
Should be a bit of extra fire in the belly for those Inglewood players who had their season ended by Bridgewater in last year's elimination final.
Last time: Bridgewater 13.8 (86) def Inglewood 9.10 (64).
Since 2010: Bridgewater 25; Inglewood 2.
Selection: Bridgewater.
MARONG v PYRAMID HILL
2.15pm Saturday at Marong.
Grand final rematch between the Panthers and Bulldogs and here's hoping it can be as enthralling as their battle for the flag last year, which Marong won by 16 points.
Been straight back to business for the Panthers this year with wins so far over Mitiamo and Newbridge with a combined scoreline of 327-23 during which they've had spreads of 11 and 12 goalkickers as they adjust to life after star full-forward Brandyn Grenfell.
The Bulldogs - the last team to beat Marong back on April 30, 2022 - hit this contest on the back of a 200-point demolition of Calivil United last week in which the trio of Jesse Sheahan (seven), Bailey Scott (six) and Jaydon Cowling (five) combined for 18 goals.
Having also competed strongly against Marong in last year's second semi-final it will be intriguing to see if Pyramid Hill can further close the gap on the Panthers and indeed, end their winning streak that currently stands at 34 in a row.
Has the makings of a cracking encounter as part of a growing rivalry.
Last time: Marong 8.16 (64) def Pyramid Hill 6.12 (48).
Since 2010: Pyramid Hill 21; Marong 11.
Selection: Marong.
BL-SERPENTINE v NEWBRIDGE
2.15pm Saturday at Serpentine.
The Bears are up and about early with back-to-back wins over Pyramid Hill (15 points) and Inglewood (58 points) in what has been a positive start under new coach Jake Wilkinson.
It certainly helps when you've got a forward the quality of recruit Josh Mellington roaming inside 50, with the former Fremantle Docker having started his stint with the Bears with back-to-back hauls of 10 goals.
The Maroons copped the full brunt of Marong in a 157-point loss last week and this shapes as another stiff challenge in their hunt for win No.1.
Last time: BL-Serpentine 16.12 (108) def Newbridge 5.3 (33).
Since 2010: BL-Serpentine 14; Newbridge 11; Drawn 1.
Selection: BL-Serpentine.
MITIAMO v MAIDEN GULLY YCW
2.15pm Saturday at Mitiamo.
Mitiamo returns to action from the bye for its first home game of the season against Maiden Gully YCW.
Was a tough initiation into the season for the Superoos a fortnight ago with a 147-point hiding from Marong, while their opponents, the Eagles, have split their first two games 1-1 with the duo of Declan Phyland and Josh Worsley having featured in Maiden Gully YCW's best players in both games.
If both teams harbor genuine hopes of grabbing the last spot in the finals down the track winning games like this are non-negotiable, even more so for the Superoos playing on their home turf.
Last time: Mitiamo 12.14 (86) def Maiden Gully YCW 8.4 (52).
Since 2010: Mitiamo 21; Maiden Gully YCW 7.
Selection: Maiden Gully YCW.
