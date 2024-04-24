Veteran-to-veteran: Anzac spirit strong among St John of God staff

St John of God Bendigo Hospital nurse Lisa Gellatly has a special set of skills, but you wouldn't find them in a nursing textbook.
"If we have a Department of Veterans' Affairs patient I will go and sit and have a chat with them ... we are able to create a real bond," Ms Gellatly said.
"They will often open up to me about how they feel".
Ms Gellatly, who spent three years in the Women's Royal Australian Army Nusing Corp, said it helped to be able to connect to what a patient might be going through, veteran-to-veteran.
"Often in stories you hear about what [veterans] have been through and how they have suffered," she said.
"So creating that relationship with another veteran and being able to help them at work is really good."
Veterans like Ms Gellatly who worked at the hospital were the theme of a special Pre Anzac Day Service at St John of God Bendigo on Monday, April 24.
Attendees included Vietnam War veteran Brian Timberlake and founder of Central Victorian Veteran Supports Centre Sue McQueen OAM, who laid poppies, rosemary and wreaths as a symbol of the sacrifices made by veterans to "build a better world".
Veteran and hospital supply department staffer Nathan Tate said that healthcare and the defence force were built on a similar principle.
"Caring for people and looking out for people, that is the number one thing that the defense force is about and that's what the hospital is all about as well," Mr Tate said.
The people you looked out for did not stop at patients, Mr Tate said.
"A lot of [the] hospital staff we have got [this] ex-service, serviceman service woman sort of relationship," Mr Tate said.
"You can always have a bit of a word with them and have that connection outside of the defense force."
Jarrod Martin, who served in the Royal Australia Infantry Corp before becoming the hospital's head of maintenance, said the service reminded him of something important at the hospital.
"It's nice to know there is quite a few people that have served within St John of God," Mr Martin said.
"We all sort of have a little special connection."
The service was also an opportunity for hospital patients unable to attend a service on Anzac Day to attend a ceremony.
