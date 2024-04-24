Bendigo Advertiser
Talented young guns picked to represent BFNL under-17 netball team

Updated April 24 2024 - 3:43pm, first published 3:35pm
Sandhurst's Neve Pinner and Maryborough's Ella Patten are part of the BFNL 17-and-under representative netball squad. Picture by Darren Howe
THE Bendigo Football Netball League has finalised a 15-player under-17 netball representative squad for this year.

