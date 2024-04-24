Talented young guns picked to represent BFNL under-17 netball team

THE Bendigo Football Netball League has finalised a 15-player under-17 netball representative squad for this year.
The BFNL team will compete in the Golden City and Echuca tournaments in May before heading to Mildura for Netball Victoria Association Championship qualifying.
The team will again be co-coached by Nicolle Donnellon and Sharni McPherson who led the the BFNL side to the Netball Victoria Association Championships Finals in both 2022 and 2023.
"Nicole and Sharni bring a wealth of netball knowledge and growing levels of experience and success at BFNL, state and regional Academy levels and will again mentor and develop the brightest BFNL netball talent," BFNL manager Cameron Tomlins said.
The team of 15 announced on Wednesday includes three training partners, with eight of the nine BFNL clubs represented.
Included in the squad is Maryborough's Ella Patten, who was the winner of last year's BFNL Under-17 Carol Sing Medal.
Sandhurst (five) and Golden Square (four) combine for nine of the 15 players in the squad.
BFNL under-17 netball squad - Kyla Byrne (Castlemaine), Keira McQueen (Eaglehawk, training partner), Jessie Connors (Gisborne), Charli Hamilton (Golden Square), Emma Keating (Golden Square), Tess Mills (Golden Square, training partner), Holly Swatton (Golden Square), Lainey Mortlock (Kangaroo Flat), Ella Patten (Maryborough), Lila Kelly (Sandhurst), Claire McGee (Sandhurst), Neve Pinner (Sandhurst), Jaida Raco (Sandhurst, training partner), Harriett Whiteacre (Sandhurst), Eden Clifford (South Bendigo).
2024 tournament dates:
Sunday, May 5 - Golden City tournament.
Sunday, May 19 - Echuca tournament.
Sunday, May 26 - Netball Victoria Association Championships qualifying (Mildura).
Sunday, June 16 - Netball Victoria Association Championships (Melbourne).
Meanwhile, Sandhurst (2-0), Golden Square (2-0) and Maryborough (2-0) are all undefeated through two rounds of the BFNL's 17-under netball competition, which for the past two years has been won by Gisborne.
Under-17 ladder - Sandhurst (2-0), Golden Square (2-0), Maryborough (2-0), South Bendigo (1-1), Strathfieldsaye (1-1), Castlemaine (0-2), Gisborne (0-1), Kangaroo Flat (0-2), Eaglehawk (0-1).
This Saturday - Gisborne v Maryborough, Castlemaine v Golden Square, Kangaroo Flat v South Bendigo, Strathfieldsaye v Eaglehawk.
