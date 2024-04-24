Bendigo Advertiser
'Grave concern': regional hospitals brace for amalgamation mandate

Ben Silvester
JG
By Ben Silvester, and Jessica Greenan
Updated April 24 2024 - 1:53pm, first published 1:36pm
Bendigo hospital. Picture by Peter Weaving
Bendigo hospital. Picture by Peter Weaving

Victoria's regional health services are bracing for forced amalgamations across the state hospital system as the opposition and current and former hospital CEOs criticise a lack of consultation and transparency.

