Convicted paedophile priest Gerald Ridsdale to appear on new sex charges

Convicted paedophile priest Gerald Ridsdale will appear in the Bendigo Magistrates' Court in June as he faces fresh allegations of child sex offences.
It is alleged that Ridsdale, 89, abused six male victims in Inglewood and Mortlake between 1973 and 1981 with charges including sexual penetration of a person aged between 10 and 16, and indecent assault.
Although he did not front in the Bendigo Magistrates' Court either by video link or in person on April 24, he is expected to appear at the June hearing by video link.
The disgraced former Catholic Church priest has at least 72 known sexual assault survivors connected to cases that have so far been brought against him.
Ridsdale has been jailed since 1994 after being found guilty and sentenced to the maximum 39-year sentence for abusing dozens of child victims when he worked as a priest at multiple schools and churches across Victoria.
He is still serving that jail term.
The court heard there is no summary yet before the court around the 62 new charges put forward by police.
Ridsdale's matter will next appear in the Bendigo Magistrates' Court for a committal mention on June 12 at 10am.
