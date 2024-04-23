Police investigating after three businesses in Bendigo CBD rammed

UPDATED, 10:10am: Police believe a man rammed three businesses near Hargreaves Street at about 4am on Wednesday, 24 April.
Officers did not believe anything was stolen from the stores, which included JB Hi-Fi and SportsPower, however there was "significant damage" to the buildings.
The investigation was ongoing and police urged anyone who witnessed the incident, had CCTV/dashcam footage or information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report at crimestoppers.com.au.
EARLIER: Police are investigating after at least two businesses on Hargreaves Street were damaged on the morning of Wednesday, April 24.
JB Hi-Fi Bendigo and SportsPower Bendigo both appeared to have been damaged with the entrances to both smashed in, in a possible ram raid.
Bendigo police officers on scene believed a car had driven in to both stores and then driven away.
No cars suspected to be involved were on scene and it was unclear whether anyone had accessed inside the stores.
The incident left managers of both businesses wondering if they would be able to open.
