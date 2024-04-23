Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse
Updated

Police investigating after three businesses in Bendigo CBD rammed

Jonathon Magrath
By Jonathon Magrath
Updated April 24 2024 - 10:18am, first published 8:06am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SportsPower Bendigo's roller door has been damaged. Picture by Jonathon Magrath
SportsPower Bendigo's roller door has been damaged. Picture by Jonathon Magrath

UPDATED, 10:10am: Police believe a man rammed three businesses near Hargreaves Street at about 4am on Wednesday, 24 April.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jonathon Magrath

Jonathon Magrath

Journalist

Jonathon has been living and working in Bendigo since March 2021, currently working as a general reporter. Contact him on jonathon.magrath@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.