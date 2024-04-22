18-year-old caught after doing 187km/h on Calder Highway in his boss's car

An 18-year-old who made "a terrible mistake" has been handed a good behavior bond after pleading guilty to multiple driving offences.
Xavier O'Donnell was caught by police driving his boss's car at 187km/h along the Calder Highway in Leichardt after only having his P1 licence for five months.
The Bendigo Magistrates' Court heard he has picked up two teenage friends in Bridgewater on March 24 and had them in the car at the time, in violation of his driver's licence conditions.
After being pulled over by police he told the officer he realised how dangerous it was driving at that speed and he was "just f****** around".
Magistrate Russell Kelly told the 18-year-old that "cemeteries are full" of young men who had potential but made mistakes behind the wheel of a car.
Mr Kelly questioned O'Donnell about what would have happened if he punctured a tyre at that speed, or hit a pothole.
The magistrate made clear to the teenager that if he had killed one of his passengers or someone else then he would be looking at a serious term of imprisonment.
"At that speed no one can control a car ... just don't do it," Mr Kelly said.
O'Donnell had his licence suspended for 12 months, was put on a good behavior bond for a year and told to donate $750 to Bendigo Health.
