Luxurious haven blends contemporary living with rural charm

Located in a premium pocket of Junortoun, this home does an outstanding job of blending contemporary luxury with rural charm.
The short version is there are four bedrooms, three flexible zones suitable for use as living areas or work and study areas, two bathrooms, a big covered outdoor entertaining area, a 10x4.5m magnesium in-ground swimming pool, a double garage attached to the home, a separate two-bay shed, and an orchard.
It also has the convenience of being only 10km from Bendigo's CBD.
The main bedroom is a retreat with electric block-out blinds, bedside pendant lights, a two-sided walk-in robe and a luxurious ensuite with a bath.
Each of the remain bedrooms also have a walk-in robe.
The kitchen, which has a view over the big back yard and pool, is a modern design with stone benchtops, a large island bench, a 900mm gas cooktop, stainless steel appliances, and a substantial walk-in pantry.
The family bathroom and toilet are separate, and a large laundry includes a double linen press.
The home also has a 10kW solar system, reverse-cycle ducted heating and cooling, an electric front gate and side access, kangaroo-proof fencing, vegetable boxes, olive and fruit trees, a mini dam, and lush lawns with an auto irrigation system.
