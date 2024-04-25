20 acre oasis in Kimbolton with Lake Eppalock frontage

With about 300 metres of Lake Eppalock frontage to the east, sunrise is often a spectacular occasion.
In addition to the things you can do on the lake such as swimming, kayaking or fishing, the property has cleared areas suitable for bike riding and tracks for bushwalking.
The home has a front verandah facing west which wraps around the northern end of the home to reach the large covered entertaining deck with a view over the lake.
Inside there's a winter lounge with a fireplace, plus an even larger living space with big windows facing north and large double glazed sliding doors opening onto the deck. This living area is open plan with the meals area which itself is open plan with the kitchen which includes hardwood cabinets, granite benchtops and modern appliances.
The family bathroom is a two-way arrangement, whereby one of the bedrooms also has direct access to it.
The property also has other improvements such as a four bay steel shed with 4m high clearance, a three bay carport, and dog enclosures.
A substantial chicken coop, extensive vegetable gardens and an orchard will provide a variety of produce, plus there's substantial water storage, a dam and water entitlements from the lake.
