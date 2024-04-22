Bendigo Advertiser
Political thaw brings busloads of Chinese visitors and $4000 cheque to city

JD
By Jenny Denton
April 23 2024
White Hills cemetery April 21 2024 Pictures by Jenny Denton

A "budding" relationship between Bendigo's Chinese community and a Chinese-Australian business association has led to a $4000 donation earmarked for the White Hills Cemetery.

JD

Jenny Denton

Journalist

