Political thaw brings busloads of Chinese visitors and $4000 cheque to city

A "budding" relationship between Bendigo's Chinese community and a Chinese-Australian business association has led to a $4000 donation earmarked for the White Hills Cemetery.
Bendigo Chinese Association president Doug Lougoon said his organisation was focused on the benefits for locals in building links with the Australian Jiangmen General Commercial Association (AJGCA) as it moves to expand its interests and collaborations in the region.
"We're interested in a relationship that would be of benefit to Bendigo and the people of Bendigo," Mr Lougoon said.
The AJGCA has received mixed coverage surrounding its alleged ties to the Chinese Communist Party.
The local overtures have been viewed as an example of a "thawing" of relationships between the two countries.
The association made a strong appearance in Bendigo on Sunday, April 21 bringing two busloads of visitors and a giant cheque to a cultural event it had organised at White Hills Cemetery.
The Qingming festival, held annually around Easter, involves commemorating Chinese ancestors, with families visiting the graves of their antecedents to clean them and make ritual offerings.
At least 100 Melbourne visitors outnumbered around 30 members of Bendigo's Chinese community at Sunday's version of the event, which involved a series of speeches, a service, the laying of wreaths, lion dancing and music.
Among dignitaries at what Mr Lougoon described as "a historic occasion in the life of Bendigo's Chinese community" were the Consul-General of China for Victoria and Tasmania, Mr Fang Xinwen, and Chairman of the Federation of Chinese Associations in Victoria, Mr Chen Lunguo.
City of Greater Bendigo mayor Andrea Metcalfe and CEO Andrew Cooney also attended, with the mayor speaking "in a ceremonial capacity" and referring to "Bendigo's love of Chinese culture and the important role it has had in our history".
The cheque, for $4000, made out to the Bendigo Chinese Association was handed over to Doug Lougoon and cemetery trust CEO Lauretta Stace by representatives of the AJGCA.
Mr Lougoon said the money was set to be spent on studies for a beautification project for the Chinese section at White Hills.
Ms Stace said the donation would be matched with an "in kind" contribution by Remembrance Parks Central Victoria.
According to Mr Lougoon, it was not the first donation for improvement work from the AJGCA, which his organisation had "a budding relationship" with.
In the past, the Australian Jiangmen General Commercial Association (AJGCA) has been reported to be linked the Chinese Communist Party and was described by Labor members of parliament as an inappropriate organisation for former Liberal MP Gladys Liu to have a leadership role with.
However, AJGCA vice president Alex Liang told the Advertiser the association was "not at all" linked to the CPC and was not political.
"We don't have any formal links to the Chinese government," he said.
"We never work at the political level. I don't like politics. I steer myself and the association away from any political linkage."
The association, which was about 10 years old, represented the Wuyi region of Guangdong province, where most Chinese gold rush immigrants to Australia originated from, Mr Liang said.
It had been set up to support businesses, and did a lot of charity work, particularly making donations for the refurbishment of cemeteries, as well as organising cultural activities.
The aim of Sunday's event was "to strengthen the collaboration between this association and the Bendigo Chinese community and the [COGB council] for cultural and commercial exchanges," he said, pointing to the areas of "tourism, technology and health".
"Our members use our vast network to provide support," Mr Liang said.
According to Mr Lougoon, the Bendigo Chinese Association had been in contact with the AJCA for the past year.
"They're keen to work with BCA and the City and they're keen to see what sort of relationships can be developed - cultural, educational and business," he said.
He acknowledged the BCA was aware of the Melbourne-based organisation's reputation.
"One of our aims is to be apolitical," he said.
"We know in the past there's been commentary [about the Australian Jiangmen General Commercial Association] and we're not interested in that."
La Trobe University adjunct research fellow in politics Ian Tulloch said the interest from the AJGCA needed to be seen in the context of the thawing of relations between Australia and China.
"This wouldn't have happened under the Morrison government," he said.
"I think it's part of the desire by the Chinese government to improve the dialogue between the Chinese government and Australians."
The academic believed any suggestion there was a risk associated with deepening relationships with the association was "scaremongering".
The Consul-General described Bendigo as "the origin and the roots of the Chinese community in Australia".
The city's third or fourth generation Chinese-Australians were "very good proof ... of multiculturalism and harmonious integration", he said, who provided "a bridge" between China and Australia.
"We, the Consulate-General and our colleagues are very happy to be a bridge as well in some other ways," he said, predicting that the pace of co-operation between the two countries was set to quicken.
Since the pandemic there had been more flights between Chinese cities and Melbourne.
"It's just like the good days. It will be better," he said.
According to City of Greater Bendigo CEO Andrew Cooney, "[any] future opportunities for the Australia Jiangmen General Commercial Association to grow its business or education interests in Bendigo ... would need to be by agreement with the local organisations it may work with."
