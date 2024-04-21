PHOTOS: Pioneers girls continue strong start to season with win over Jets

The Bendigo Pioneers girl's team has recorded a second season-shaping win on the trot.
The Pioneers defeated another big metro program in the Western Jets 9.7 (61) to 8.6 (54) on Sunday at the QEO.
The Bendigo Addy's photographer Darren Howe was in attendance capturing all the action.
Up by a decent margin at three-quarter-time, the Pioneers held off the fast-finishing Jets to win by seven points.
For the second week in a row, Shaleah Cooper, Lucia Painter, and Jemmika Douglas were named among the best players.
Gabrielle Drage nailed three goals, while Sienna Hobbs was the only other multiple-goalkicker slotting two.
The Pioneers are back at the QEO next Sunday at midday to face Murray Bushrangers.
*Head coach Whitney Kennedy was unavailable for comment.
